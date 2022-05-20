Beef exports to UK will continue at buoyant levels

Food export prospects have been boosted by the UK government’s decision to abandon plans to commence physical checks on EU imports in July.

The UK’s new target date is the end of 2023 for EU imports to be subject to further sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks, safety and security declarations, further health certification, and prohibitions and restrictions on the import of chilled meats.

Postponement of these further customs checks could particularly help to maintain buoyant Irish beef exports to the UK, but will also help dairy and sheepmeat exports.

The most recently available import figures showed that the UK bought in 39,200 tonnes of beef in February, triple the amount imported in February 2021, and significantly higher than any monthly beef import figure in at least the last 20 years.

Normally, about 80% of UK beef imports come from Ireland.

The UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said it was further investigating this unprecedented rise, describing it as “somewhat unusual compared to longer-term trends”.

Much of the rise is attributed to corresponding monthly figures in 2021 being depressed by Brexit difficulties in trading.

However, the increase in fresh and frozen beef was up only 45% from a year ago in January 2022, reaching 20,900 tonnes, according to HMRC data.

Likely to continue at buoyant levels

The average value of imported beef product had increased 21% year-on-year to £4,800/tonne in January.

Irish beef exports to the UK are likely to continue at buoyant levels after Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed his government will not introduce checks on EU imports of animals and animal products from July 1.

This is the fourth delay in such plans, and prompted widespread fury within the UK’s farming and veterinary industries.

For example, the UK’s National Pig Association — which fears the threat of African swine fever entering the UK and devastating its already-fragile pig farms — says it now appears that physical border checks will never be introduced.

Mr Rees-Mogg claimed introducing the checks “would have been an act of self-harm”, imposing new burdens and risking disruption at ports, costing up to £1bn per year.

No extra customs checks is also good news for Irish sheepmeat exporters, after February UK import figures indicated a 1,100 tonnes increase in shipments from Ireland.

The total UK fresh and frozen sheepmeat imports grew 66% year-on-year in February to 4,700 tonnes.

This is the highest import volumes for February since 2018.

Avoided disruption to Irish dairy exports to the UK will also help to maintain a market strengthened by the faltering global milk supply, hit by unsuitable weather and rising costs of fertiliser, feed, and energy.

Reduced demand, especially from lower-income countries, due to unprecedented price levels may be inevitable at some point, but forward prices are strong for much of the year, with cheese prices looking more favourable into the summer.

Reduced Chinese dairy imports were feared, but they picked up in the first quarter of 2022 (to 940,000 tonnes, up 26%), after imports in 2021 had started strong, but declined through the year. China is the largest global buyer of dairy products.

The Global Dairy Trade Index has reversed in recent weeks, despite the Chinese pick-up, and lower supply levels from New Zealand and Australia.

The reintroduction of Covid-19 lockdowns in China may be the main factor in the GDT index falling back 8.5% in two weeks. But, it is still at its highest point since 2014.