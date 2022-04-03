Auction sees 95-acre Limerick farm beat its reserve

Another successful public auction in Limerick saw a 95-acre farm beat its reserve on Wednesday, March 23.

Sold by GVM Auctioneers, the farm was featured in these pages on the St Patrick’s Day edition and is located in the townland of Ballyashea, near the village of Kildimo. In a sign of the times, the auction was a blend of attendees and online participants.

The land quality was mixed – a fact reflected in the reserve price of €500,000 (€5,260/acre). The substantial block of land represented a good opportunity to purchase in this part of Co. Limerick; with strong interest leading up to the auction.

“Bidding opened at €400,000 and moved swiftly along in €10,000 increments,” auctioneer Tom Crosse said, explaining that the property contained around 45 acres or so of high-quality land and around 50 acres set in mature forest and overgrowth.

Access to the property is very good, with the lands enjoying extensive road frontage and easy access to the N69, making it an attractive investment option from a number of perspectives.

After the swift round of bids, the gavel fell on a figure of €520,000 – somewhat above the expectation and reserve. According to Mr Crosse, the buyer was a local dairy farmer.

It was always most likely to go to someone in the farming sector but there have been a number of holdings in this area that have also been bought by those speculating on buying land on which to build a home. Tom Crosse expressed satisfaction at the price obtained, stating that it had exceeded the reserve.

“Despite negativity around the Ukrainian situation, land prices are on fire, with most sales exceeding price expectations,” he said. "There are several buyers in the Limerick area seeking good quality holdings, with interest also from Kerry and Cork, with many farmers struggling to find suitable holdings in their own areas.”