Auction sees 95-acre Limerick farm beat its reserve

The property contained around 45 acres or so of high-quality land and around 50 acres set in mature forest and overgrowth
Auction sees 95-acre Limerick farm beat its reserve

Access to the property is very good, with the lands enjoying extensive road frontage and easy access to the N69, making it an attractive investment option from a number of perspectives.

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 06:41
Conor Power

Another successful public auction in Limerick saw a 95-acre farm beat its reserve on Wednesday, March 23.

Sold by GVM Auctioneers, the farm was featured in these pages on the St Patrick’s Day edition and is located in the townland of Ballyashea, near the village of Kildimo. In a sign of the times, the auction was a blend of attendees and online participants. 

The land quality was mixed – a fact reflected in the reserve price of €500,000 (€5,260/acre). The substantial block of land represented a good opportunity to purchase in this part of Co. Limerick; with strong interest leading up to the auction.

“Bidding opened at €400,000 and moved swiftly along in €10,000 increments,” auctioneer Tom Crosse said, explaining that the property contained around 45 acres or so of high-quality land and around 50 acres set in mature forest and overgrowth.

Access to the property is very good, with the lands enjoying extensive road frontage and easy access to the N69, making it an attractive investment option from a number of perspectives.

After the swift round of bids, the gavel fell on a figure of €520,000 – somewhat above the expectation and reserve. According to Mr Crosse, the buyer was a local dairy farmer. 

It was always most likely to go to someone in the farming sector but there have been a number of holdings in this area that have also been bought by those speculating on buying land on which to build a home. Tom Crosse expressed satisfaction at the price obtained, stating that it had exceeded the reserve.

“Despite negativity around the Ukrainian situation, land prices are on fire, with most sales exceeding price expectations,” he said. "There are several buyers in the Limerick area seeking good quality holdings, with interest also from Kerry and Cork, with many farmers struggling to find suitable holdings in their own areas.”

Read More

€14.5k an acre sought for farm south of Limerick City

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Property#Farming - MunsterPlace: Limerick
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices