Auction not ruled out for West Cork farm

The farm is being offered in a series of lots that will suit a number of possible suitors
The house and yard of the 39-acre farm for sale near Inchigeelagh, West Cork.

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 07:00
Conor Power

Located roughly midway between the village of Toonsbridge (famous for having one of Ireland’s first dairy farms to convert to buffalo) and Inchigeelagh, a 38.9-acre farm is being offered in a series of lots that will suit a number of possible suitors.

“It’s in four different sections, divided by the roadway and other natural boundaries,” says Macroom-based selling agent Killian Lynch

The farm is in the townland of Rossmore, straddling both sides of the road and has some mixed-quality land, as well as a traditional farmhouse (which is in need of total renovation) and a series of outbuildings.

According to the selling agent, there is already some interest in this attractive package from both farming and non-farming sectors.

Its asking price of €240,000 (€6,100/acre) is already proving to be a conservative one, with bids having already reached that level for the entire holding and with offers on the best section of the land reaching €10,000/acre.

“We don’t know yet whether it will be sold in its entirety or in separate lots,” said Mr Lynch. 

“In the lots, the interest is from the farming sector while the interest in the entire holding is coming from the City, as well as locally.”

While the location of the farm is a little away from the more sought-after parts of West Cork from a farming perspective, it’s a different story from an aesthetic or residential perspective. The farm’s convenient rural situation will surely pique the interest of hobby farmers and/or those looking for the idyllic home in the countryside.

Inchigeelagh is just 3km away, Toonsbridge is 5km, the vibrant market town of Macroom is 10km and Cork City is 50km. Some of West Cork’s more famous beauty spots, such as Gougane Barra and Ballyvourney, are within 20 minutes or so of this holding.

