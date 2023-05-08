Oversowing clover - the how and why of getting started

Major chemical fertiliser savings were promised in a recent Teagasc podcast on introducing white clover.

Dr Mike Egan, the Teagasc Research Officer responsible for the Clover150 programme, explained clover is a viable option on all grass-based systems, whether dairy, beef or sheep.

“We can get huge, significant reductions in chemical fertiliser, by 100 to 150kg per hectare. That’s coming from clover’s ability to fix nitrogen from the atmosphere and make it available in the soil to plants,” he said.

Dr Egan was speaking to Teagasc Beef Edge presenter Catherine Egan and Teagasc OviCast podcast Ciaran Lynch.

He said clover reduces nitrous emissions from chemical nitrogen. He also highlighted the nutritional value of clover. “White clover is a very nutritious plant, high in crude protein and low in fibre and as a result, we can get greater increases in animal dry matter intake, which can lead to an overall increase in animal performance in the region of 10 to 15%”.

Dr Egan explained that the nitrogen (N) fixed from the air by white clover is stored in root nodules. This N becomes available to the clover and companion species in the sward, thus reducing the requirement for chemical fertiliser.

Unfortunately, the best time of year to introduce clover into an established active sward via oversowing may be coming to an end. The experience of the Teagasc Clover150 programme is that paddocks over-sown from March 25 to May 5 have the best clover establishment. It's a very short window of opportunity and very dependent on soil-moisture status. The clover seed needs to be in the soil for six weeks prior to encountering any soil moisture deficit.

Dr Egan said clover is a very sensitive plant, and energy hungry. Hence, correct soil fertility at the time of sowing is vital, for establishment of a strong plant. “When I talk about soil fertility, I’m talking about optimum soil pH, minimum of 6.3 and ideally 6.5. Additionally, soils should be at least Index 3 for Phosphorous (P) and Potassium (K), and ideally Index 4," he said.

“P is essential for taproot development, which happens in the first six months of the plant’s life, and then K is essential for long-term stolon production going across the year, and that’s what actually gives rise to the persistence of the plant”.

The clover seed must be able to contact the soil, at sowing time. “If you have a very, very dense sward, it’s a lot more difficult to get that soil-seed contact”, Dr Egan explained. More open swards, typically more recently re-seeded swards, are more suited to over-sowing.

Neither broadcasting clover seed into dense swards, or distributing clover seeds with slurry, is likely to lead to success, due to the lack of seed-soil contact.

Dock, thistle, nettle or other weed issues must be tackled prior to over-sowing. But sprays which are non-clover-safe will kill the clover. Weed problems must be tackled between two and six months prior to over-sowing, depending on the product being used, because residual weedkiller can remain active in the soil for two to six months, and would damage the clover.

The same key principles apply to re-seeding a sward.

Denser sheep swards, in particular, usually require some kind of cultivation to open up the sward, using an Einbock rake or equivalent, or Moore Unidrill machine, rather than simply broadcasting clover seed. Dr Egan advised that the sward should be 4cm or less prior to over-sowing, for seed-soil contact.

Between 2 and 3kg of seed per hectare should be over-sown.

Red clover has one central taproot with attached nodules from an early point in establishment, with the stolon (a creeping horizontal stem that takes root to form new plants.) developing within a month to six weeks.

White clover, on the other hand, has to go through phases of establishment: the rosette phase (two to three months), and the expansion phase when it begins to develop a network of stolons. From month three to eight, white clover develops its stolons. After eight months, the central tap root dies, whereas the central tap room remains alive in the red clover plant.

Red clover releases N to the soil early, but there is a delay before white clover does so; hence white clover requires some chemical fertiliser to support its establishment.

For very intensively grazed sheep swards, small-leaf cultivars of clover (such as Alice, Galway or Coolfin), or the smaller end of the medium-leaf cultivars should be selected, whereas medium-leaf cultivars (such as Aberherald, Chieftain, Crusader, Buddy, or Iona) will suit beef-rearing systems. Large leaf cultivars are more suited to silage swards.

Appropriate management of the grass-clover sward is vital. “Clover needs light when it is establishing and when it is established”, Dr Egan explained. In the establishment year, cuts of silage should be avoided. It should be grazed at a pre-grazing sward height of 6 to 8cm, in the establishment phase.

When the sward is grazed in the final rotation, a post-grazing sward height of 4cm should ensure a low cover over the winter. In the following year, white clover still requires light to its base. It does not flourish if silage cuts are taken off it. A pre-grazing sward height of 8 to 10cm should be the aim, with frequent grazing within a rotational grazing system.

Dr Egan said establishing white clover and maintaining it in the sward long term requires good management, for instance, growth for three weeks and grazing for three days. “That three-week rest period is vital to allow a build-up of energy reserves in the plant, to allow it to build up its root nodules and the nitrogen fixation abilities”.

A modest level of chemical fertiliser is required while the re-seeded clover grass sward is establishing.

P fertiliser is particularly important in the establishment year. Once the clover sward is established with high quantities of dry matter, research indicates that 50 to 75kg of chemical fertiliser per hectare per annum is sufficient, with most being applied in the spring, and low to no chemical application from May onwards.

Bloat is a concern of some farmers grazing white clover-rich swards. Because white clover has a higher protein and lower fibre content, it breaks down in the rumen faster than conventional grass or silage, and gas can build up faster than the animal can expel it.

Problems are more likely with excessively hungry animals coming in to graze the clover-rich sward (over 40% clover), or animals after grazing non-clover swards gorging on clover, and the rumen not being adjusted to it.

Prevention includes adding bloat oil to the water or dividing up new clover paddocks into smaller strips initially to prevent gorging on clover throughout the entire paddock.