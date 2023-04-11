Boost for spring lamb as prices rise this week

There is an improved trade for spring lambs at the factories for this week, while the prices for hoggets have been maintained at last week's level.

With the Easter celebrations over, and the Ramadam festival coming to an end next week, while the gradual change over from hoggets to new season lamb continues, the lamb trade is in its usual transition mode for this time of the year.

There is a hint of more nervousness in the air this week on the prospect for the prices forward in the aftermath of the boost which the celebrations delivered to the sector.

Spring lamb will continue to be scarce, relative to demand, for at least a few weeks more, with demand for hoggets to fill the void being maintained.

The processors have added up to ten cents/kg to spring lamb prices, bringing the quotes to 755-770 cents/kg, while suppliers are reporting that up to 790 cents/kg is being paid.

Quotes for hoggets range from 655-670 cents/kg. Most of the suppliers are holding out for up to 690 cents/kg this week in the knowledge that the intake is required to maintain throughput, and there are some reports of 700 cents/kg being paid for the well-finished hoggets.

The processors are pointing out that the well-finished supplies are not as plentiful as in previous years, which is an indication that less meal is being fed as producers measure the added cost when compared to previous years, pre the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Some of the regular live sales on Mondays were not held because of the bank holiday, but the mart trade for hoggets up to the weekend was showing strong demand with the prices adding €5-€7/head.