CalfCare events taking place throughout the month

The annual Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and CalfCare events are taking place again this January on farms across the country.

The series of 15 events, titled ‘CalfCare 2023, Back to Basics’, are supported by Volac Ireland in conjunction with the major dairy co-ops.

The first events took place last week with the series continuing over the next three weeks.

This series of events is being held to help prepare farmers for the upcoming calving season and outlines the importance of best practices in calf rearing.

A successful calf-rearing season

Volac Ireland national sales manager Una Hickey said that demand for the events is growing year on year, and with topics such as calf health, welfare, and nutrition up for discussion, "we suspect that this year will be no different".

AHI communications manager Grainne Dwyer added: “A successful calf-rearing season is vital for the success and profitability of farming and the topics covered in this series of CalfCare events will hopefully help farmers as they approach this important time on their farms."

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom said that their latest research shows that once calves are well-reared on milk or milk replacer, and carefully transitioned to solid feeds prior to weaning, "they can be weaned at 15% of mature live weight with no impact on subsequent performance provided that their post weaning management is excellent".

"At the events, we will discuss best practice in relation to the critical practices of both milk feeding and weaning," he said.

Key performance indicators

Each event will focus on five key areas: calf rearing key performance indicators; knowing the correct calf numbers to rear in an area; feeding calf milk replacer; management at weaning; and signs of calf health.

The key performance indicators when rearing calves and strategies to reduce mortality and morbidity will be addressed, Teagasc said.

Knowing the correct number of calves to rear in a particular shed, or pen, is important to calf performance.

These CalfCare events will explore alternative housing for farms that have more calves than the optimum number. Additionally, the latest information will be available on calf comfort and alternative housing options.

With the growing interest in feeding calf milk replacer and a positive milk price, feeding and management of calf milk replacer will be up for discussion.

There will be experts on hand to give advice on best practices while feeding milk replacer manually or through an automatic feeder.

Weaning of calves will be addressed and how to minimise the risk of summer scour syndrome, which hinders calf performance on many farms.