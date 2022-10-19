Farmers reminded to take heed of weather warnings and be aware of the risks

Farmers are being reminded to take heed of weather warnings and be aware of the risks that are posed by adverse weather events.

This week, a number of counties have been subject to orange and yellow rain warnings, issued by Met Éireann.

Met Éireann had warned of heavy rain with thunderstorms, which could lead to localised flooding and disruption.

Irish Farmers’ Association Munster regional chairman and dairy farmer Harold Kingston told the Irish Examiner that the warnings “are there for a reason, it’s significant” and that because of that, “it’s a case of taking heed of it, and realise there’s a risk to livestock, a risk to yourself”.

“The reality of climate change is that we will be facing more storms and more sudden bursts of rain so it’s not just about shifting seasons and so on, it’s about the fact that rainfall amounts when they do come, tend to be coming in big bursts,” he said.

“We’re used to rain in Ireland, we’re used to wind in Ireland, but it seems to be coming in bursts rather than your normal Irish weather.”

Minding the cows and minding the ground

Mr Kingston said he hadn’t planned on putting cows in by night for another two weeks or so; but because of the conditions that had been forecast for Tuesday night, they went into the cubicles that night.

“Ground conditions are actually quite good relatively speaking, but the rain that came Sunday was very severe,” he said.

“But, ground conditions by the following morning were fine again, so I moved the cows into a fresh piece on Sunday night, and very little damage was done as a result then.

“The thing about my area is we probably don’t have as much grass in the fields this year as we had other years because of the drought and the fact that the drought lasted longer than normal in terms of the time of year.

“Because of that, it’s easy to damage ground, and if you damage ground, then you’re going to be into difficulty for next spring because the grass won't grow next spring either.”

He said that by putting cows into housing during periods of expected heavy rain, you’re not only minding them, but you’re also “minding the grass for next spring”.

“It’s about making sure if you have animals outdoors, they have enough grass where they are so that they’re physically full and not going to get cold as a result and that you check them as soon as the rain is over again to make sure everything was okay,” he added.

“There are a lot of animals that have been brought in a little quicker than normal. In wet ground, people would be used to that and would probably have them in already in some places, but for those in dry ground, it’s about minding the ground as much as minding the animal.”

Mr Kingston added that farmers should make an extra effort to watch out for others.

“Maybe there are people living in low-lying areas or maybe it’s a case that there’s a neighbour’s cattle right beside you, let’s watch out for each other in these situations,” he said.

“It is a case of working together on these things and keeping an eye out for each other.”