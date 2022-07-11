Farmers have little to no trust in banking sector

Farmers are critical of Irish banks with the sector found to have little to no trust among farmers, according to a report by the Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB).

Among farmers surveyed, Irish banks received a trust score of -77, indicating a much lower level of trust compared to the general public and SMEs.

The negative score indicates that a higher number of people said they had low trust in the banks compared to the number who said they had high trust.

Existing services in the banking sector were also found to fall well below expectations with only 3% of farmers surveyed saying the banks adopt a customer-focused approach.

Meanwhile, nearly seven in ten (69%) farmers surveyed said things have worsened since the 2008 crash.

The results of this year’s report come as farmers face significant volatility, with eight in every ten farmers surveyed concerned about the future of their business.

Other major concerns for farmers include input price volatility and energy prices, as well as the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Challenges such as reduced profit margins and increased cost of living were also key worries for two-thirds of farmers surveyed.

One in six farmers surveyed (16%) were worried that existing pressures may force them out of business permanently.

Rose Mary McDonagh, IFA farm business national chair said: "The results today are particularly bleak and support what we in the IFA have been saying for some time.

"It’s hardly surprising that sentiment towards the banks is so negative among farmers when you consider the Ulster Bank exit and the level of branch closures/withdrawal of services throughout rural Ireland.

"You’d hardly know anyone now in the bank. Bank officials don’t know farmers or understand their business either. It’s a far cry from what it was in the past," Ms McDonagh added.

IBCB board member and treasurer of the Irish Farmers Association, Martin Stapleton, said: “The absence of trust amongst the farming community is an issue that needs to be addressed without delay.

"Farmers are integral to Ireland’s heritage and economy and their perspective needs to be understood, esteemed and supported and their needs met by banks,” he continued.

The report stated that the very low levels of trust among the farming sector "requires urgent focus by banks".