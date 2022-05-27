€1.2m paid out to sick or injured farmers

Over €1.2m has been paid out since the FRS Member Benefit Scheme was launched in 2013 to protect farm families affected by accident or sickness.

This Irish scheme was recently one of the finalists for Cogeca’s European Award for Cooperative Innovation, which recognises outstanding co-operative innovation in the EU's agriculture, food, fishery and forestry sectors.

The scheme is one of many innovations introduced by the National Co-operative Farm Relief Services, the farmer-owned co-op established in 1980 for provision of skilled labour.

In 2013, FRS embarked on a new form of protection to fill a significant gap in the market which was revealed in feedback from farmer-members.

At the time, most insurance cover was financial in benefit only, so the farmer still needed to organise the help needed, in the event of an accident or illness. Sometimes this needed to be done by a family member, while the farmer was incapacitated.

Secondly, nearly all cover was for accidents only and did not cover illness. Those that did cover illness had significant exclusions.

Finally, most protection policies only covered periods of hospitalisation, and not recuperation at home.

Priced at €295 a year, FRS's option offers a significant non-financial benefit ― in the form of a skilled, vetted operator available at short notice who will take care of the work that needs to be done on the farm.

Both accident and sickness are covered, with no exclusions on sickness benefit, and the cover extends to recuperation at home for up to 12 weeks of cover in total. The first week is excluded and the remaining weeks are covered at 75%, up to a weekly maximum benefit of €500.

The annual subscription also covers the co-ops’ annual registration/membership fee and a ‘Death and Capital Benefit’ is also provided, with up to €20,000 paid out upon serious life-changing injury or death. Part of the MBS deal is farm services at rates 10% cheaper than the co-op's standard farm labour charges.

The farmer-designed scheme has worked well for farms in Ireland, the overwhelming majority of which are owner-operated family farms. Without such schemes, if the farm owner cannot work, their income is not protected, if nobody is available to continue the operation of the farm after the farmer's injury or illness.

Secondly, there is the cost element of hiring a skilled replacement.

Over 1,200 farmers were signed up to MBS by 2020. Some €1.23m has been paid out in benefit, on approximately €2.05m of invoiced services to farmers, since the scheme’s inception in 2013.

This benefit was paid out to 405 farming beneficiaries who relied on this innovative protection to ensure that their business could continue to operate effectively in the event of an accident or sickness of the main family farm operator.

Co Limerick Dairy Farmer Tim Doody said: "Without the co-op's innovative scheme, many farming families would not be protected in the event that an illness or accident should occur."

The scheme has been praised for allowing a farmer to focus on his/her recovery knowing that their farm is in safe hands.