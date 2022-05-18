Three firsts for Galway's Tommy Staunton in poignant Balmoral trip 

This year’s Balmoral Show was particularly poignant for one Galway beef farmer and entrepreneur.

Tommy Staunton from Kinvara, Galway, managed a particularly impressive feat - out of the three cattle Mr Staunton brought to Balmoral Park all three managed first places — but the achievement was not without a sombre undertone.

Coming in at a hefty tonne-weight, star of the line-up Westmoor Merlin is a beast by beef Shorthorn standards.

The four-year-old bull, currently put to work as the farm’s stock bull, picked up the male championship and reserve overall champion, coming hot on the heels of his success at the Irish Shorthorn Society’s National Show in Roscommon where he came home as All- Ireland Male Champion.

Penmates Caramba Oi Edna, a January 2020 born heifer out of Balgay Blue Mountain and sired by Tintrim Power, and Caramba Hottie Nottie Noo, a 2019-born in-calf cow, also won their respective classes, with Hottie Nottie Noo going on to lift the female Beef Shorthorn championship.

It was perhaps no surprise to the keenest ringside spectators given that seven years before her grandmother, Caramba Rothes Hottie, took the Balmoral Show Champion Female Shorthorn title.

The Caramba herd was founded on genetics from the Uppermill Herd, the oldest registered pedigree herd in the world with records dating back as far as 1882.

The team calves between 40 and 50 pedigree shorthorns every year.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner about his breeding strategy, herd manager Trevor Chadwick said: “It’s very simple: I look for power and style. The bull is half the herd so if you don’t have a decent bull, you‘re not going to have good calves.” It seems to have served him well. Caramba has been showing at Balmoral since 2014, just three years after the herd was founded, in that time “It’s a really nice time of year to get the show scene started. It’s also a marketing window for us, especially for the UK market,” Tommy Staunton said.

An entrepreneur at heart, Mr Staunton has not been shy in trying new things, the first in Ireland to hold an online livestock sale as far back as 2016 long before recent online activities driven by restrictions at marts caused by the covid pandemic.

It’s been a busy month for the Galway man coming just a week after Mr Staunton opened his second café in Eyre Square.

The beef served in the café is sourced from Staunton’s herd of Pedigree Beef Shorthorns.

However, what should have been a lifetime highlight for any stockman was not without a tinge of sadness, coming almost two years after his son Killian tragically passed away.

The Balmoral Show has many special memories for Mr Staunton.

This week marked the first time the herd has returned to Balmoral since Killian lead out the Shorthorns in the parade of champions in 2019, The business, Rooster’s Café and Farm shop, based in Gort and Galway’s Eyre Square was named after him — a nod to the fact he was born in the year of the Rooster.