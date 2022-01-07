Be prepared to take risks says Cork tillage farmer aiming to cut chemical fertiliser use by more than a third

Fertiliser prices are the big worry for 2022, but Co Cork arable farmer Tom Barry says using nutrient-rich pig slurry has allowed him to reduce his bought-in chemical fertiliser for the last 15 years.

Tom, who farms in Killavullen outside Mallow, alongside daughter Fiona and son Ronan, aims to reduce his chemical fertiliser applications on winter crops by 33% and a further 50% reduction of chemical fertiliser use on spring crops.

The 280-hectare tillage farm is spread over a number of units in North Cork, with the enterprise spanning from Castlelyons to Ballyclough. The home farm is located in the centre, in the townland of Monanimy.

Readers may recognise Tom from his past in politics. However, these days there's plenty going on between the farm and agri-businesses to keep him occupied, setting himself the challenge of growing crops commercially as "close as possible to organic".

He's already made significant gains and has achieved yields of up to 4.8 tonnes per acre in two-row winter barleys. High yields are the cornerstone of this operation.

He puts this down largely to the two million gallons of organic matter sourced from a local piggery, which is particularly high in P.

Tom Barry in a field of winter barley on the Barry farm at Kilavullen, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Other crops grown include winter wheat, spring barley, spring oats and winter beans, most of which is destined for animal feed for the pig industry. There is also around 40 acres of forestry also on the farm.

Legumes have also played their part in reducing chemical nitrogen use.

"This year, our winter wheat would have done 5.1 tonnes per acre after winter beans. Because the winter beans release nitrogen for the subsequent crop, you have less requirement for bagged fertiliser," he said.

"They require no N, they are a superb break crop, require no herbicide, flower for at least eight weeks providing a huge reservoir for pollinators, the root system breaks compaction and the crop is harvested in mid-August. The bean straw is also a high-quality biomass.

"We have reduced our winter barley over the last few years, for a number of reasons - one is that winter barley demands very high nitrogen, but the active ingredient on the plant protection products for ramularia and BYDV [barley yellow dwarf virus] have been withdrawn from the market. "So the risk associated with growing winter barley is increasing - which is a pity because winter barley has been very good for us in the past.

"We have noticed that we can grow winter barley and we can grow a crop of spring barley and achieve 3.6 tonnes with 60 units of nitrogen, whereas, to get to 4.5 tonnes - and you mightn't always get to 4.5 tonnes - we would have to use over 120 units. So essentially, we are finding we have to double our carbon footprint from chemical fertiliser for 20% extra yield.

"However, when a tonne of grain is worth €300, €300 an acre extra yield cannot be easily ignored. This area probably needs some greening subvention to equalise the situation."

Fiona Barry holding harvested winter beans on the Barry family farm at Kilavullen, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

As a result, he believes there need to be incentives for those who decide to forego greater yields to reduce their chemical fertiliser use.

"Around the year 2000, I noticed my yields were slipping - and it turned out there were two things going on. Firstly, we had issues with soil compaction and we also started to look at our soil indicators and realised we weren't getting the oomph we needed from bagged nitrogen," he said, explaining why he first turned to organic fertiliser.

"We were missing certain trace elements one year, and others the next - it was very haphazard because it depends on temperature and release in the soil, so I did a bit of research and what was happening was that we were applying slurry haphazardly so we decided to make applying slurry a cornerstone of our production."

As a result, pig slurry is now applied to the growing winter crops in the spring and before ploughing for the spring crops where it is incorporated immediately. It's paid dividends, with around 70% of the farm now index 3 and 4 for P and K.

"Initially, we were applying slurries on the dry stubble ground in September," he explained.

"It was haphazardly done and not consistently each year. Also, because there was no actively growing crop to use the nitrogen it was primarily lost to the air. Applying slurry in dull colder conditions using LESS virtually all the N is taken up by the growing crops.

"When we started applying nitrogen on top of the growing crops of winter barley and wheat and the results were instantaneous - within a week you could see where you had missed," he said.

"We realised organic material was giving us all the trace elements we needed and the available liquid nitrogen and phosphate for rooting, and what we found was that our plants tillered so strongly on the ground - we could get up to 10 tillers on a plant - and that laid the foundation for really high yielding crops of winter barley. We noticed that once the crop got started - almost blue-green, it was very strongly resistant to disease."

Such is Tom's commitment to organic nutrients, that he has invested in slurry storage tanks on a few of the farms.

Around 10 years ago, he first invested €30,000 in a 120,000-gallon below-ground overcovered slurry tank. There are no animals - other than the pet dogs - on the farm. However, this has allowed him to manage the organic nutrients better. The tanks also allow him to be able to agitate the slurry and mix them for consistency.

"I did it when we hadn't the money to do it, but my gut feeling was my investment was a wise one and it would save the money, and that's exactly what it did. Farming is an intergenerational business and we are in it for the long haul," he said.

On-farm storage allows slurry to be brought in at any time of the year and spread when it is most needed and conditions allow. All slurry is by a local contractor using a 12-metre dribble bar and umbilical system.

However, a major challenge is knowing how much artificial fertiliser to apply afterwards, because nutrient uptake can vary even depending on the soil temperature during spreading so he relies on regular soil testing to fine-tune his production.

He will be getting his slurry analysed in January to establish its nutrient value so that he can best optimise the value of the slurry. Tom used a small quantity of protected urea in 2021 but plans to use considerably more because it's cheaper. However, unfortunately, this year it's urea and CAN +S as no protected urea was available at the time of purchase.

He will only spread on calm days to ensure even spread on 24m tramlines.

Although he has already cut back on nitrogen use, Tom says the straw is often still almost blue-green, so there is scope to pull back even more.

Blue green leaf colour indicates a really healthy plant which possesses a really robust ability to fight disease pressures.

"This is a real learning curve - we are learning every year from it," he said. "We are making sure we can grow it as cheaply as possible.

"It's all about viability as well - our profitability has been greatly enhanced by doing this. It's been a tough road being a tillage farmer in this country, but we are the solution to the dairy industry and pig industry if people want to work with us.

"To change the direction of commercial farming without doing it the way it has always been done takes bravery - you have to be prepared to make mistakes and to learn.

"The question we have to ask is how dear does fertiliser have to get for people to consider something different?"

Tom has not been using cover crops yet but plans on making this one of the changes he will experiment with over the next 12 months.

He discs the stubble destined for Spring cropping to encourage weeds and volunteer cereals to grow.

While it's not as consistent as growing cover crops, it offers some cover over the winter which is good to protect the soil and avoid nutrient runoff. Tom intends to use cover crops in 2022.

Tom did incorporate wheaten straw in 2021 under the Straw Chopping Scheme and he will again in 2022.

As a former sugar beet grower, Tom would have had a stable rotation of sugar beet and cereals up until the demise of the sugar beet industry.

In the years that followed the beet factory closure, continuous winter wheat and winter barley became his dominant crops of choice.

However, problematic grass weeds such as Sterile Brome and Annual meadow grass began to increase in some fields.

Tom decided to include winter beans as a break crop to address these problems. He now aims to have 20% of his arable area in a non-cereal break crop each year.

Tom is soil sampling every three years and does an annual fertiliser plan. This helps him keep an eye on soil fertility on his land and target nutrients and lime where most needed. Soil pH is 7.0 across the farm.

There is a big emphasis on applying lime, a little and often, on a five-year rotation.

The biomass boiler and grain dryer on the Barry farm at Kilavullen, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

But environmental efforts are not just confined to the field. Even the processing is as carbon efficient as possible, with the grain drier powered using a 1.4MW biomass boiler.

"We offer almost carbon-neutral drying," Tom said.

"I run a commercial farm - I run a farm that makes money and I want to do it efficiently and I want it to be environmentally sustainable too," he said.

His advice to farmers interested in making a start: "Find a person who is producing extra slurry - it could be a dairy farm or a piggery - and get a contractor, even if you don't want to build a tank, and be brave enough to have the machines driving on top of your crops in the month of March spreading it - be prepared to take those risks."

Readers can follow Tom's progress along with the other Signpost farmers in the Irish Examiner's monthly Signpost coverage.