New products to facilitate reduction of nitrogen application

With significant challenges such as CAP reform, derogation and indeed climate change facing farmers over the next number of years, Target Fertilisers have developed a product that can facilitate the reduction of Nitrogen (N) application. This is a futuristic and sustainable growing solution powered by nature and proven by science. With the help of Brandon Bioscience Target Fertilisers have developed the Terra range, coated with a bio-stimulant called PSI 362, which allows for a 20% reduction in N application.

In production, Target Fertilisers granular coat all their Terra range of products with PSI 362. The bio-stimulant PSI 362 acts at root level to stimulate specific N receptors. This finds expression in increased nitrate levels in the plant which subsequently delivers higher crop yields. This is the reason why Terra products (treated with PSI 362) with lower nitrogen application, will give similar crop yields to traditional inorganic fertiliser products. The Terra range of products enhances Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) and can be used to deliver environmental requirements for farmers set out by The Climate Action Plan 2021.