Liming- frequently asked questions

Lime will play a key role in reducing the impact of high fertiliser prices this year. Soil pH should be maintained at the target soil pH which is essential to ensure optimum nutrient availability.

Fertiliser use efficiency will be reduced where the soil pH is incorrect. The optimum use of applied N, P and K is obtained when at a soil pH 6.2 to 6.5 in mineral soils and a soil pH 5.5 in peat soils.

Lime will increase the release of soil nutrients, increase earthworm activity and improve soil structure. It has been estimated that grassland soils maintained at pH 6.3-6.5 will release approximately 60 - 80kg/ha more N per year than soils with pH 5.0.

Lime is continually being lost from the soil and needs to be replaced as part of a nutrient management programme. For example, drainage water can remove approximately 250 – 625kg/ha (depending on the soil type) of lime equivalent each year. Light free draining soils will lose lime more quickly than heavier soils. Therefore, light land may need extra attention; particularly in areas limestone is not present in soil parent material or bedrock.

Crops and livestock remove lime, for example, a crop of first cut grass silage (5t/ha DM) removes approximately 75 kg/ha of lime equivalent. A finished bullock removes approximately 25kg while 1,000 litres of milk removes approximately 3kg of lime. Nitrogen fertilisers also have an acidifying effect.

Each 1 kg of N applied as CAN or Urea will generate acidity that will require approximately 2 kg of lime to neutralise. Urea tends to require more lime per kg N compared to CAN (27%N) and continuous application of urea will increase soil acidity.

Here we answer some frequently asked questions on lime.

What types of ground limestone are available?

There are two types of ground limestone – Calcium (Ca) and Magnesium (Mg) limestone. Where soils are low in Mg apply magnesium limestone. There are also a range of granulated limes on the market which are based on either calcium or magnesium limestone depending on the product.

How much should I apply?

A recent soil report will show the rate of lime required depending on the soil type, soil pH and crop type.

How long will it take lime to work?

Once lime is applied and washed in to the soil it starts to adjust soil pH. The fine lime will work relatively fast, and the coarse lime particles will react more slowly and help maintain soil pH for a number of years.

What is the maximum rate of lime in a single application?

Apply a maximum of 7.5t/ha (3.0t/ac). Where more lime is recommended apply the balance after 2 years.

Can slurry and lime be applied at the same time?

Spreading cattle slurry on fields that have received lime recently and where the lime has not had sufficient time or rainfall to be washed into the soil can result in a loss of some of the available N in the slurry. To minimise these losses, apply the slurry first and then spread the lime 7 to 10 days later.

How long should I leave between liming and applying urea?

The N in urea and cattle slurry are in the same form. Therefore, treat urea the same as cattle slurry as described above. Research work indicates that it is safe to apply protected urea to fields that have been limed recently.

How long should I leave between spreading 18-6-12 or CAN and lime?

There is no need to leave a gap with CAN or N P K compounds.

What is the target pH for grassland where my land is in a high molybdenum (Mo) area?

Maintain soil pH between 6.0 and 6.2 on these soils.

When is the best time to apply lime to silage swards?

Generally, lime can be applied at any time of the year, provided the grass sward is low to avoid excess lime sticking to herbage. For silage it is better to lime after cutting, as high uptake of lime can increase the pH in the silage pit which affects silage preservation.

When is the best time to apply lime to grassland soils?

Late summer/ early autumn is a good time as it allows time for the lime to work and reduces issues in early spring with slurry / urea applications. Lime can be applied at any stage once fields have been grazed off and grass covers are low.

When is the best time to apply lime to fields target for reseeding?

Ideally apply lime as recommended on the soil test report one year in advance of reseeding. Alternatively apply lime at time of reseeding and incorporate (5 to 10cm) into the seedbed before sowing.