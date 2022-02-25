Get more from slurry

Cattle slurry is a valuable on farm resource to reduce the impacts of high fertiliser prices. A number of farm practice changes may be required when making decisions to maximise the fertiliser value of cattle slurry. Here we look at some key factors to ensure you get the best value from your slurry.

Right place

If you have recent soil test results consult them, if not, there is still time to get them. A soil test is essential for saving money by targeting manures to where they are needed. Index 4 Phosphorus (P) and/or Potassium (K) fields are not the place for application of slurry. Target slurry and manure to fields at index 3 or lower, and fields that have the highest demand for P and K i.e silage ground. Do not be tempted to use more slurry on the grazing ground at the expense of silage ground. This will leave you lacking P and K for silage crops that will come at high cost when purchasing bagged fertiliser. For silage, grazing or arable ground, ideally focus on the index 1 and 2 soils, as it is here the yield benefit from P and K will be greatest.

Right time

There are times of the year during which you can expect to get the maximum value of nitrogen from slurry and that is very weather dependent. Ideal conditions to get the best nitrogen utilisation from cattle slurry are overcast with little sunshine, slight drizzle and little or no wind. In order to get the maximum N value of cattle slurry the majority should be spread in spring in favourable conditions. There is an additional three units of N per 1,000 gals available in springtime compared with spreading in the summer. Using a trailing shoe or band spreader will further improve N recovery by up to 50%. For example, cattle slurry applied using a trailing shoe or band spreader will deliver an extra 3 units of N per 1000 gals compared to the splash plate application method. The typical value of 1,000 gals of cattle slurry applied by low emission slurry spreading (LESS) in spring has an available N-P-K content equivalent to a 50kg bag of 9-5-32.

Right rate

In favourable conditions apply 2,500 to 3,000 gallons per acre to the fields/paddocks that won’t be grazed for at least 6 weeks. Fields/paddocks with heavy grass covers should be grazed first and then receive slurry.

After silage fields have been grazed at least once apply 2,500 to 3,000 gallons of slurry per acre before applying any chemical fertiliser. Take account of the number of units supplied by the slurry when calculating how much bag fertiliser to spread.

It can be difficult to determine the correct amount of chemical fertiliser required if the nutrient value of the slurry is not known. Previous surveys of cattle slurry samples found high variability in the nutritive content of the slurry.

The type of storage tank the slurry came from had a large influence on the nutrient content of the slurry. The more watery the slurry the lower the N, P and K content. Slurry from covered tanks had higher N, P and K content than slurry from lagoons.

If slurry from covered tanks is to be spread on grazing ground, adjust the rate per acre. For instance, 2,000 gals/ac from a covered tank will supply 18-22 units N/ ac, whereas slurry from an open tank/lagoon will have to be applied at 2,500 gals per acre to supply a similar application rate of N.

It’s important to test the slurry you will be applying so the exact N, P and K content is known. Many labs test slurry and require a 0.5 to 1L sample that has been well agitated beforehand.