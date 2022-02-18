‘Noticeable decline’ as 29,031 acres of agricultural land sales completed in 2020

Land availability tightened considerably during the pandemic year, particularly in the South figures released this week by the Central Statistics Office have showed.

In 2020, 29,031 acres of agricultural land was sold nationally for a median price of €6,992 per acre.

It was a noticeable decline in the volume of land sold when compared with 2019, with a 53% fall in the volume completed compared to the year before. However, estate agents have said they remained busy suggesting the figures may reflect a delay in sales moving from sale agreed to completion.

The South-East was the most expensive region to buy land with 2,093 acres sold at a median price of €10,645 per acre, while West was the least expensive region with 6,412 acres of land sold at a median price of €4,625 per acre.

Meanwhile, a median price of €8,500 was achieved in the South-West.

Mean prices sat slightly higher, with the average paid in the South-West €7,348 compared to €6,915 in 2019.

The West had the highest volume of agricultural land sold with 6,412 acres while the South-West was the area with the lowest volume of land sold with 605 acres.

Commenting on the release, Anthony Dawson, Statistician, said: “Today’s publication shows that there was a noticeable decline in the volume of land sold in Ireland in 2020 with 29,031 acres of land sold at a median price of €6,992 per acre compared with 61,997 acres of land sold in 2019.

“The most expensive region to purchase agricultural land was in the South-East (Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford) where 2,093 acres of agricultural land sold for a median price of €10,645 per acre.

“The West (Galway, Mayo and Roscommon) was the least expensive region to purchase land where 6,412 acres of land sold for a median price of €4,625.

“The South-West (Cork, Kerry) was the region where the least volume of land was sold with only 605 acres of land sold in 2020.”

Agricultural Land Prices for 2020 were compiled using an updated methodology which mean more transactions have been used in calculating the series, improving both the quality and coverage of the land price statistics.

Previous years’ data have also been updated to reflect this methodological improvement.

However, Eamonn O’Brien of CCM Property Network, a Midleton-based estate agency specialising in rural property and agricultural land, said the pandemic had brought increased interest in farm land.

The business sold several agricultural properties during the year at an average of around €11,447 per acre. Highlights included a 90-acre farm in Midleton and 60 acres listed along with a house in Castlemartyr for €1.3m.

“2020 was a better year for business because in times of uncertainty people look for security. Some people buy gold, Irish people buy land, it’s asset-backed, it’s secure, they can take an income from it and in 20 years time, it’s still there,” he said.

“The pandemic focused people’s attention on what they wanted. Public sale of land was down because during lockdown public auctions were cancelled.

“But private treaty sales were very strong. Farmers were the one group of people who were able to move around the countryside.”

He said the price averages sounded “quite low”.

“At the lower end of the scale, you would have marginal land that would likely end up in forestry,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The value of agricultural land depends on the size, location, commercial opportunity for it.

“But agricultural land is seen as a safe investment. With residential, you always have that issue about a tenancy going wrong and you are taxed very differently on it.”