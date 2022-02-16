Beef trade: Cattle numbers set a new record for early February

The appetite for cattle at the factories is such as never before seen in the middle of February and there is no sign of any waning in the demand.

Finishers are responding to the rising prices with the supply of stock to the plants hitting a level more akin to the autumn peak last week, setting a new record weekly intake of cattle for the early days of February.

The supply was up by 7,000 head on the corresponding week last year, representing an increase of more than 22% to further strengthen the accelerating increase to date over 2021.

At 38,220 head, compared to 31,225 head for the same week in 2021, the appetite for beef animals at the factories, coupled with the continuing upward trend in prices being paid, is proof of the strength of the markets for the product.

It is very positive news for beef farmers, who are constantly operating on the edge, and will give the sector more confidence going forward as they endeavour to cope with the surge in their production costs.

The aggregate intake for the first six weeks of the year is up by more than 13,000 head on 2021, with more than 50% of the increase recorded last week.

The increase was across all categories. The cows topped the league with intake up 32% on the same week in 2021. The young bulls were higher by 25%, while both steers and heifers increased by 18%.

Across the sectors, there has been a hardening in the prices for this week with the increase more evident at the lower end of the scale.

The steers are generally being quoted at 430c-435c/kg with most of the intake making a base of 435c/kg and some reports of deals being secured for 440c/kg for larger lots and regular suppliers.

There is a similar trend in the heifer prices. On a general base of 440c/kg, some lots are making a base of 445c/kg and a small percentage reported at up to 450c/kg. Both the Quality Assurance bonus and breed bonus, in the case of both Hereford and Angus, when added, now bring the return on some of these cattle within the shadow of 500c/kg for better grading animals.

As reflected by the intake figures, young bulls are in demand at 430c-435c/kg for R grade.

Cow prices are also slightly harder. Demand for the manufacturing beef from the catering sector is reported to have further strengthened following the lifting on the pandemic restrictions on the hospitality sector.

The quality R grade cows are making up to 410c/kg and ranging 390c-400c/kg in general.

Lamb trade

There is a steady trade for the lambs at the factories, with the prices holding at last week’s level.

The processors are happy with the intake, which is largely in line with the market demand, and therefore, are not under

any pressure to increase the prices.

In general, the factories are quoting 650c-670c/kg with some opting not to quote and deal directly with their suppliers on price — which usually means paying only what they have to, as dictated by the need to get the lambs on offer.

These prices are before the addition of the bonus for quality as applicable to each lot.

Suppliers are reporting that they are generally getting 670-690c/kg for supplies this week.

The supply appears to be in balance with the requirements to meet market demand and the processors are not under pressure to get extra.

There is some speculation on the possibility of a lift in the prices over the next week or two, but that could be very much dependent on market demand requiring the processors to secure more intake.

At the live sales at the marts on Monday, demand continued strong for the small entries on offer and prices from last week were maintained.

There was a 100% clearance for a small entry of 340 head at Kilkenny Mart where butchers paid up to €111 over for the tops of the hoggets.

The leading price was €163 for a pen of 15 weighing 52kg. A pen of 15 weighing 50kg sold for €156 and a pen of 22 weighing 55kg made €157, while a pen of heavier hoggets weighing 60kg sold for €155.

The factory type lots made up to €104 over.