Beef trade: Cattle numbers set a new record for early February

There is a steady trade for the lambs at the factories, with the prices holding at last week’s level.
The processors are happy with the intake, which is largely in line with the market demand, and therefore, are not under
any pressure to increase the prices.
In general, the factories are quoting 650c-670c/kg with some opting not to quote and deal directly with their suppliers on price — which usually means paying only what they have to, as dictated by the need to get the lambs on offer.
These prices are before the addition of the bonus for quality as applicable to each lot.
Suppliers are reporting that they are generally getting 670-690c/kg for supplies this week.
The supply appears to be in balance with the requirements to meet market demand and the processors are not under pressure to get extra.
There is some speculation on the possibility of a lift in the prices over the next week or two, but that could be very much dependent on market demand requiring the processors to secure more intake.
At the live sales at the marts on Monday, demand continued strong for the small entries on offer and prices from last week were maintained.
There was a 100% clearance for a small entry of 340 head at Kilkenny Mart where butchers paid up to €111 over for the tops of the hoggets.
The leading price was €163 for a pen of 15 weighing 52kg. A pen of 15 weighing 50kg sold for €156 and a pen of 22 weighing 55kg made €157, while a pen of heavier hoggets weighing 60kg sold for €155.
The factory type lots made up to €104 over.