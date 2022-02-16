73-acre farm for sale in the heart of 'co-op country'

There is very good road frontage and the farm is in one block, benefitting from a central roadway
Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 22:48
Conor Power

North Cork is a part of Munster that is traditionally associated with the founding of the Irish Co-operative movement; an area where a series of market towns have grown to moderate-size without any one of them dominating.

The land here is not quite at the level of the very best pastures of south Tipperary (for example) but it’s good land that is well appreciated by a well-informed local populace.

New to the market with Mallow-based auctioneers DNG John Ryan is a very interesting 73-acre holding in the townland of Ballyhoulahan, near the village of Boherbue.

The farm is located on the road between the market town of Kanturk and Boherbue – approximately 8km from the former and just 3.5km east of Boherbue.

The market town of Newmarket is eight kilometres to the north, while Millstreet and Banteer are both roughly equidistant (15km) from the holding.

There is very good road frontage and the farm is in one block, benefitting from a central roadway, giving excellent access to the fields, which are laid out in workable divisions.

The farm includes a number of outbuildings located around the main yard, as well as a four-bedroom bungalow.

“The outbuildings and house are very dated,” said Mr Ryan, adding that their existence does add extra value to the prospect.

“As often happens when you put up a holding of the size of 73 acres, we’ve had loads of enquiries but no offers yet... it’s only just gone up.

“We’d expect the main interest to be local – perhaps someone dairying and supplying milk to Kanturk Co-op.

“For its location, it’s as good as what’s available.”

There are good services with the land, with electricity, a public water supply and private sewerage.

The price guide is set at €749,000.

At €10,250/acre approximately, it’s a sensible expectation in an area where one would expect sense to prevail.

