Workshop on heat pumps in agriculture

With farm carbon emissions under the spotlight and an increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture, many producers are moving away from fossil fuels.

Heat pumps can “offer a good solution” for poultry, pig, and horticultural units, along with some specialised tillage units, according to Teagasc.

On February 22, Teagasc and Geological Survey Ireland will run a half-day workshop on heat pump technologies and their relevance to the agriculture sector. The workshop will address areas such as the benefits for farmers; installation and running costs; planning and potential pitfalls; and compatibility with existing heating systems.

Barry Caslin, Teagasc energy specialist, told the Irish Examiner that heat pump technologies have become “worthy of consideration” by many.

“In essence, there are two relevant heat pump technologies, both of which are powered by electricity to produce more heat than the input electrical power,” Mr Caslin explained.

“Both air and ground-source heat pumps can provide a viable source of warmth for poultry, some horticultural operations, and pig units.

“Underfloor heating has a number of advantages for poultry or farrowing units in that the heat is delivered to where the birds or newborn piglets are and the flow temperature of the circulating water can be greatly reduced, using less energy to heat the water. But, capital costs are higher than other systems.”

Durable technology

However, Mr Caslin said that an important factor to bear in mind is that heat pump technology is 300% to 400% efficient — so for every unit of electricity it consumes, it produces three to four units of heat.

“In time, heat pump practitioners could look at investing in solar PV technology, in order to produce more electricity themselves and so reduce costs,” Mr Caslin said.

“Heat pumps are a very durable technology which could be in service for 100 years. The pump itself would need to be replaced every 20-25 years; [but] this should be easy to connect with the existing system.”

Teagasc is involved in an EU Horizon 2020 project called AgroFossilFree (AFF), which is looking at the various technologies that can or are being used across the various AFF partner regions.

One of those technologies is heat pumps which will be explored in the upcoming workshop at the Teagasc Ashtown Food Research Centre, Dublin 15.

Guest speakers include David Connolly of Astatine, who will discuss heat pumps in the dairy and agri-business sectors; and Mike Cotter of Alternative Heating and Cooling, who will present a farm case study.