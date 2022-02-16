Investment for advisors to be upskilled in organic farming

The Agricultural Consultants Association will coordinate the rollout of this training.
The investment will provide on-farm, as well as classroom, training for advisors, and demonstration walks for farmers. Picture: iStock

Agricultural advisors will undertake a training programme this spring to upskill in organic farming.

This week, minister of state Pippa Hackett announced plans by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine to ensure that Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) advisors can support farmers who are interested in joining the newly-reopened Organic Farming Scheme.

Ms Hackett explained that “research has shown that farmers trust agricultural advisors”.

“This training will ensure farmers have access to support from those advisors they have a strong working relationship with and who have a good understanding of their farming system,” she said.

The investment will provide on-farm, as well as classroom, training for advisors, and demonstration walks for farmers.

The ACA will coordinate the rollout of this training.

ACA president Tom Canning said the association is “confident that there are significant opportunities for organic farming in Ireland”.

“This training will greatly assist towards our commitments to both our national and EU responsibilities under Farm to Fork climate change and related policies,” Mr Canning added.

Family Notices