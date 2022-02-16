Call for entries for IHFA bull show

This is the 47th annual event.
The Irish Holstein Friesian Association is holding its annual Premier Bull Show and Sale at Nenagh Mart on Wednesday, March 30. Picture: IHFA

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association is holding its annual Premier Bull Show and Sale at Nenagh Mart on Wednesday, March 30.

Entries are now open for this genomic sale of pedigree Holstein Friesian and Friesian bulls.

The minimum standards of entry are that both the dam and grand dam must be classified GP83 or better; the dam must have a minimum of 600kg combined fat and protein; dam on first lactation (heifers), a minimum of 500kg combined fat and protein will qualify; pure Friesian dam must have a minimum of 500kg combined fat and protein (total solids).

Pedigree certificates must be issued for all entrants.

All bulls must be positive on EBI.

The age criteria are that bulls must have been born between August 2020 and February 2021.

All bulls will be inspected before the sale to determine that they are of a quality standard for the sale.

To accommodate for this, the closing date for entries is Monday, February 28.

Further details of entry requirements can be found online or by contacting the Irish Holstein Friesian Association.

Farming
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on
