CAP proposal may see all Irish farms set aside 4% of land for nature

At least 4% of the land on all farms receiving CAP farm payments will be required to be set aside for “non-productive” purposes, in one of the proposed big changes in the new CAP in 2023.

Previously, such requirements applied to just 4% of Irish farmers, who were required to assign a proportion of land to ecological focus areas. However, from next year, it will be 100% of farmers.

According to Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027, which is currently with the EU Commission for approval, this extension when combined with an "appropriately worded definition of the eligible hectare", will have a positive impact on biodiversity, through enhancement of habitats and ecosystems,”

For its Strategic Plan, Ireland was asked by the EU to restore, maintain and improve habitats and landscapes in order to halt biodiversity decline, including farmland birds and pollinators. That is the thinking behind the 4% proposal, and in combination with the Eco-Scheme practice of increasing “Space for Nature,” it places an economic value on biodiversity on Irish farms for the first time.

That economic value primarily relates to the new basic income support (BISS), averaging €158.68 per entitlement, for which the 4% is now proposed to be part of the baseline requirements.

Secondly, exceeding the 4% and going to 7% or 10% (“Space for Nature”) will be worth €66-77 per hectare, by fulfilling eco-scheme requirements.

Together, the BISS and eco-scheme replace most of the current annual basic payment.

Along with economic value to farmers, 4% non-productive farmland will further contribute positively to the protection and management of carbon stores, and to a reduction in pesticide use.

It promises a big step forward for agriculture’s contribution to biodiversity, which refers to all living organisms, plant and animal, which contribute to the health and functioning of ecosystems.

Rules for the 4% would have the objective to develop and maintain habitats on all farmlands for biodiversity.

The proposed (at least) 4% of agricultural area devoted to non-productive features includes land lying fallow, groups of trees, scrub, and setaside.

However, hedgerows or trees can only contribute up to 2% (half of the 4% needed), other than exemptions such as eligible forestry. For the duration of contracts in the new Agri-Environment Climate Measure, features planted for it, such as hedgerows, trees, and riverside buffer strips or zones, will not count towards a farm’s non-productive 4%.

Similarly, trees/hedgerows planted for the Eco-Scheme will not count towards 4% non-productive requirements in the year of application.

Nor will concrete or plastic reservoirs count towards the 4%. But manmade ponds and ponds created by applicants participating in European Innovation Partnership Projects, or other CAP interventions, will count.

The 4% can also include Natura 2000 sites, commonage, protected wetland and peatland, and protected carbon-rich soils. All of these areas provide environmental benefits for biodiversity and ecosystems.

Another significant change from the 2014-2020 CAP is that an eligible hectare (for direct payments such as the BISS) is allowed to have up to 30% ecologically beneficial landscape features. Previously, farmers were incentivised to remove such features (such as rushes), to maximise their area eligible for direct payments.

BirdWatch Ireland has welcomed this land eligibility rule change, saying it “would remove the threat of red-lining of 30% of a parcel containing scrub and other habitats”.

“But it must be accompanied by an effective communications campaign to encourage farmers to retain these important habitats,” said Oonagh Duggan, Head of Advocacy, BirdWatch Ireland, at last week’s Oireachtas Agriculture Committee debate on Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

She welcomed the proposal that a 4% “space for nature” apply to all farmland, but said small wetlands need to be added to the list of habitats and also called for enforced retention of landscape features such as hedgerows, saying that allowing farmers to remove hedgerows as long as the same length is replanted must stop.

“You cannot compare the biodiversity supported by old hedgerows with new whips,” said Ms Duggan.

The new CSP proposal on this is that established landscape features such as hedgerows must be replaced with twice the proposed removal length.