Denis Lehane: The book thief strikes in Co Cork

Not everyone who reads my column is an honest individual.

Some, I'm sure, are extremely pious: saints in the making.

However, there are others, I'm sorry to report, who can be dishonest and very light fingered indeed.

Today, I give you the story of the woman who went to hospital to right herself in some regard, only to find on returning to her bed after the procedure had been carried out, that her book had been stolen.

This wasn't any old book, written by the likes of Shakespeare or Longfellow, only a book written by myself; the much talked about, and indeed highly exalted, 'Bullocks Notions'.

The woman, whose name is being withheld in an effort to protect the innocent, was only in hospital for a small number of days.

Her reasons for being there are unknown to me. The main thrust of the thing is that when she returned to her bed, she found that her beloved book was no longer on her bedside locker.

In her hour of need, when she had reached out for me, no trace of it could she find.

It was gone!

The book, which contains episodes of rampaging bullocks and misfiring tractors, was no longer there to offer her serenity in a world gone mad.

So, who might have stolen it you might wonder? What depraved article skulking around a hospital ward felt so compelled to get their hands on a book of mine, that they chose to steal it from the bedside of a patient.

It was a very low act indeed.

The whole thing beggar's belief, for it isn't as though it's a collector's item.

If you desire my rambling collection badly enough and haven't the money to pay for it, I'd happily give you a copy for free.

A couple of copies thrown here and there won't put me up or down.

A bit like giving a fellow in need a bale of last year's hay, I have a shed full of the moulding stuff.

Availability is not an issue. But the underhand way in which it was obtained sure as hell is.

Imagine if the perpetrator had been caught in the act and then had to face a judge in due course for the crime of stealing a book about bullocks and bale twine.

Imagine the shame and embarrassment of the accused as he receives jail time for the crime.

Locked away in a cell with murderers and cattle rustlers. And your crime? Stealing a book!

It's not worth the paper it's written on. Incarceration would be too high a price to pay.

Besides, for less than the price of a pint you can get your farming fix every Thursday in d' paper.

And by doing so, not only will you catch up on the latest scourge to visit our farm, but you will also avoid all the legal wrangling that goes along with snatching a book from a hospital bed.