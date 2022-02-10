South-west sold the least agricultural land in 2020

605 acres were sold in the region in 2020. 
The total value of agricultural land sold nationally in 2020 was €176.1m. Picture: iStock

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 12:39
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The south-west - Cork and Kerry - was the region where the least volume of agricultural land was sold in 2020, new figures released by the Central Statistics Office today show.

Nationally, 29,031 acres of agricultural land was sold nationally for a median price of €6,992 per acre in 2020 - a noticeable decline in volume of land compared to 61,997 acres in 2019.

The south-east region - comprised of Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford - was the most expensive region to buy land in 2020, with 2,093 acres sold at a median price of €10,645 per acre.

Meanwhile, the west of Ireland (Galway, Mayo and Roscommon) was the least expensive region while also having the highest volume of agricultural land sold, with 6,412 acres of land sold at a median price of €4,625 per acre.

53% decrease in volume sold 

The total value of agricultural land sold nationally in 2020 was €176.1m.

This volume of agricultural land sold represented 0.25% of all the available agricultural land in Ireland and a 53% decrease in the overall volume of land sold when compared with 2019.

The highest value of agricultural land sold in Ireland was in the midlands, worth over €40m.

The smallest volume of land was sold in the south-west region where 605 acres were sold in 2020, with the lowest total value of €4.45m - with only 38 transactions having taken place.

Arable land made up 4.7% of the total agricultural land sold in Ireland, however, it accounted for 7.95% of the total value of agricultural land sold.

Outside of Dublin, the most expensive price per acre of arable land was in the midlands region with a median price of €14,351 per acre in 2020.

The highest median price per acre of permanent grassland was in the south-east at €10,944 per acre.

The lowest price per acre for arable land was in the mid-east - Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Louth - with a median price per acre of €9,660 per acre and the lowest price per acre for permanent grassland was in the west region at €4,625 per acre.

