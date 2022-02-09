7,000 in green agri-environment scheme have dropped out of it since 2020

Just under a sixth of participants in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) have pulled out of the scheme since 2020, despite plans to model future eco schemes on its approach to biodiversity.

Figures presented this week show more than 7,000 fewer participants currently registered in GLAS than in 2020.

Nearly 49,000 farmers were involved in GLAS in 2020, compared to the 2022 figure of 41,650 — and while this drop has been described as “regrettable”, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said “that is a choice farmers made”.

“I am not sure what the various reasons may be,” he told the recent meeting of the Oireachtas select committee on agriculture, food and the marine, in response to questions by independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

“Every farmer’s reason will be different.

“We had the Results-Based Environment-Agri Pilot Project [REAP] as well, but that was for farmers not currently in GLAS.

“There was a very successful uptake of that, which shows, even for those who are outside of GLAS, the appetite that is there to come into a scheme.”

Mr McConalogue said that his approach to GLAS “was to try to make sure that, while we were in the two transition years, it would be as practicable and hassle-free as possible” for farmers to roll over their participation and continue in the scheme.

“We saw 42,000 of the 49,000 who had completed five years roll over their participation and avail of the extra second year, which will, I hope, be there next year.”

A myriad of reasons

Mr McConalogue acknowledged this drop-off - around 15% - as being significant; but that there is “nothing more we could do to affect that other than to make it as practicable as possible for farmers to continue”.

“We could not do a new scheme for them,” he said.

“It would be much more practical for those who were in GLAS, for example, to continue on GLAS and to continue with the measures they had than it would be to do a new scheme.

“I do not think doing a new scheme would necessarily have continued to capture those 7,000 farmers.

“Maybe some are retiring. I imagine there [is] a myriad of reasons.”

Mr Fitzmaurice said the drop in participants in an environmental scheme is “regrettable”, and questioned whether or not it is because GLAS is “very restrictive” - “if you were out of land, you had leased, it was a problem, and that the opportunity was not there to get the land to re-lease or whatever,” he said.

Mr McConalogue said: “That is less of a challenge for a one-year scheme than for a five-year scheme”.

“Farmers only had to opt to extend it for one year. The approach taken was to try to maximise the opportunity for as many farmers as possible.” As part of Budget 2022, a number of farm schemes including GLAS were maintained, the contracts under which were due to conclude on December 31, 2021.

Extension to GLAS contracts

Participants in the three tranches of GLAS - GLAS 1, 2, and 3 - were offered an extension of their contracts to December 31, 2022. About 91% of those participants had applied to extend their contract. Extensions for 2021 were also provided to participants of GLAS, with the majority applying to extend.

However, over 6,000 opted out of the scheme for 2021, which dropped the figure of 48,629 applicants in 2020 to 42,000 in 2021.

The scheme is structured to give priority to farmers with vulnerable lands, for example, areas that include sensitive landscapes, water areas or are the habitat of specific wild birds.

The scheme closed to new entrants in 2016 but payments continue as part of a five-year contract. The scheme was rolled out in three phrases — Tranche 1, Tranche 2, and Tranche 3 — between 2015 and 2016.

Specific payment rates depend on your land and the actions you take but in general, the maximum payment is €5,000 per year.

Michael Biggins, chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association rural development committee said that the department had made the rollover of the scheme very simple for farmers.

“But, we had flagged a problem with the Department that people that had leased land and the lease was running out or about to run out, they might have had some measures on that land particularly maybe bird cover and that, they weren’t allowed to move that measure to another plot of ground,” he said.

“So in actual fact, maybe it was one of the biggest paying measures that a particular farmer would have and they might have opted out entirely then. It was disappointing and we had raised this issue with the Department on a number of occasions in 2020 that we could see this was going to be a problem for some farmers.”

Mr Biggins said this may have affected some farmers who ultimately left the scheme; while for others, it could have been a change of enterprise; but in all schemes like this, “there’s always a drop-off”.

GLAS will be replaced by a new agri-environment and climate measure (AECM) under the new Common Agricultural Policy in 2023.

The scheme will be opened in tranches, with 30,000 farmers to be accepted in the first tranche in 2023, and 20,000 being accepted in 2024.

Mr Biggins said that there is an “appetite there” for farmers to join schemes, but that the department must make the new AECM “as farmer-friendly and attractive to as broad a spectrum of farmers” as possible. “It’s vital that as many people as possible are accommodated in the new scheme,” he said.

“What we’re worried about in the new scheme coming is that they’re talking about it being in tranches - whereas there’s scope for 50,000 to join in 2023.

“People depend on environmental schemes to supplement their income, but some may experience a break in that and see a loss of income.”

Input costs

Tim Farrell, rural development chairman of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association said that GLAS "just doesn’t deliver a worthwhile payment, especially when you consider the massive inflation in farm input costs".

“Farmers were let down by the drastic cuts in payments when they moved from the original REPS, through AEOS and on to GLAS, which coincided with an increasing expectation that farmers should do more on climate change and biodiversity," Mr Farrell said.

"Those expectations are still there, but the penny must drop that those expectations cannot be met without adequate levels of financial support and reward.

"Most farmers struggle to make ends meet as it is so they simply cannot fund a climate mitigation solution for the entire country.”

The ICSA believes that an agri-environment scheme that would deliver a maximum payment of €15,000 in the next CAP would have "afforded farmers the means to deliver on ambitious targets and reward them for their contribution".

"Ultimately, however, the scheme proposed by DAFM in their final CAP submission to the European Commission will deliver an average payment of just €5,000," Mr Farrell said.

"This is simply not enough, particularly given the massive inflation in all input costs."