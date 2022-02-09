Young farmers sought for 2022 organic scheme

The Organic Farming Scheme has reopened to new applicants this week.

The reopened scheme comes with an additional €5 million in budget to take in new entrants.

Changes have been made to the scheme this year, both lowering the required stocking rate and also expanding the area paid at the higher rate.

Minister of state Pippa Hackett said she hopes the changes will attract more farmers to consider farming in a way that is more sustainable and “can lead to higher prices”.

“In a time of high input costs for farmers, this is an opportunity to diversify,” Ms Hackett said.

“I would really encourage farmers to consider this approach to farming.”

Young farmers encouraged to convert

In the event of the scheme being oversubscribed, Ms Hackett said she will be prioritising those sectors for which most market demand exists.

“I also want to encourage young farmers to convert to organic farming so there is provision in the selection process to achieve this too.”

Applications for the scheme must be made online through the department’s online system agfood.ie.

Farmers entering the scheme could qualify for yearly payments of up to €220 per hectare during the conversion period and up to €170 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticulture and tillage growers, however, Ms Hackett encourages farmers in all sectors to consider applying.

Farmers who apply this year can also avail of any new rates introduced next year under the new CAP.

The closing date for applications is April 8.

Biodiversity target

The reopening of the scheme comes the same week as Ms Hackett marked a major biodiversity target being reached.

Glanbia Ireland and its farm family suppliers have reached the milestone of planting 100,000 native trees and hedgerow plants one year ahead of schedule.

Ms Hackett visited the CountryLife branch in Tullamore, Co Offaly, in recent days to hear more about the work being taken on family farms to leave space for nature. She said that it is important that farmers are helped to “enhance biodiversity on the land through actions that will continue to deliver for years to come”.