Committee hears of 'truly unprecedented' time for Ireland's pig sector

The income crisis in the pig sector was described as "chronic" during a Senate debate attended by Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Senator Joe O’Reilly said the average loss on a pig is €33. Feedstuff has increased by €120 per tonne with the prospect that raw materials will not get cheaper.

The average 500-sow unit is currently losing €8,000 per week.

“There are welfare issues on farms because they are not able to pay for feed," he said.

"Factories are struggling to clear the backlog of slaughter from Christmas.

“Northern plants have reduced kill from the south because Covid has taken away workers and some have not returned from abroad, which has resulted in staffing issues,” he said.

Senator O’Reilly said up to 9,000 are people employed in the pig sector nationally, and in places where jobs cannot be readily replaced.

“People work in places where we cannot ask the IDA to develop a factory in the morning. This is a very serious matter. The people have to be sustained. There are nearly 2,000 workers in Cavan-Monaghan and the next big centre is Cork.

“Cavan has a significant concentration of the pig sector, comprising small and large units. There are huge losses pro-rata. There are Brexit loans for SMEs, but there is a slowness in the response from the banks,” he said.

Senator O’Reilly said some farmers refurbished their sheds when prices were higher and are not able to show good cash flow from olden times as a result, which creates an issue with banks.

“There have been emergency supports for everyone over recent years, which was right in the context of Covid. I now appeal to the Minister to come up to the plate for pig farmers,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said the continued development of the pigmeat sector is a priority for him, given the pivotal role it plays in the national economy. It is one of the largest agri-food sectors and has shown remarkable growth in recent years.

“Our farmers have always been remarkably resilient, and I am acutely aware of the challenges they face. The pigmeat sector across the EU has faced significant challenges in 2021, including the impact of African swine fever in a number of member states and, as a consequence, the loss of third-country markets.

“This has had a knock-on effect on supply and prices within the Single Market. The average price paid for pigs in Ireland has fallen as a result in recent months, in line with trends across the EU.

The 2021 average price was over 8% lower than that of 2020. As of 30 January, the average grade E pig price came in at €141 per 100 kg, just under 7% lower than the same week last year. However, this is still above the EU average price, he said.

At the recent European Council of agriculture ministers, Mr McConalogue said he clearly expressed his concerns regarding the difficulties facing the Irish pigmeat sector, including the ongoing impact of increases in fuel, fertiliser, feed and energy prices.

He said he had sought a rapid deployment from the European Commission of appropriate solutions on both issues and also met members of the IFA national pig committee.

Along with Minister of State, Martin Heydon, he met the banks to discuss the current challenges in the sector and the importance of their ongoing financial supports for their customers through the current downturn in the business cycle.

The key message was that farmers experiencing cash flow difficulties should engage with banks as soon as possible to discuss options and that the banks remain committed to supporting their customers in the period ahead.

Minister McConalogue said he is also engaging with the feed industry to determine what it can do for farmers and customers. Separately, he and Minister of State Heydon met the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland to discuss the Brexit impact loan scheme and Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme.

Both schemes, financed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, in partnership with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, can be used for working capital and include features that address the current financial challenges facing pig farmers.

“We are all aware of the cyclical nature of the commodity markets which, for the pig sector at this time, is very much compounded by the rising input cost of feed and energy. During this period, maximum flexibility of financial matters is needed to ensure the ongoing viability of those in the sector,” he said.

He said Minister of State Heydon also chaired the round table on the pigmeat sector and had a further detailed discussion with stakeholders, including farming representatives and the processing and feed industries.

Minister McConalogue said he is continuing to monitor the market situation closely and examining possible measures to assist in supporting farmers through what is a very challenging time.

“It is a truly unprecedented time for the pig sector, and I very much stand with farmers at this time, as does the Minister of State, Deputy Heydon, and we are working hard to find workable solutions,” he said.