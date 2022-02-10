In Pictures: The annual Clogagh Ploughing Match

Young Johnny O'Leary, Timoleague kicking up at the annual Clogagh ploughing match. Pictures: Dan Linehan

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 10:00
Pictures Dan Linehan

The annual Clogagh ploughing match took place recently in Twomey’s Big Field, Lisselan, Clonakilty in West Cork.

A beautiful day for ploughing at the annual Clogagh ploughing match held in Twomey’s Big Field, Lisselan, Clonakilty, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Francis Noughton, Kilkee, Co Clare with his 1946 British Iron Horse Anzani plough.
Michael McCarthy, Donoughmore, Cork taking part in the vintage class.
Bernie, Teddy, Johnny and Micheál O'Leary, Timoleague at the annual Clogagh ploughing match.
Ernie Deane, Leap, West Cork at the annual Clogagh ploughing match.
Isobelle, Roisín and Cian Harrington at Twomey’s Big Field.
Denis Keohane and Con McCarthy at the annual Clogagh ploughing match.
Katie Hayes, Castlefreake with her dad John at the Twomey’s Big Field.
Denis Cummins on his Ferguson 35 in the vintage class.
