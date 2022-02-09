'Active farmer check' to include minimum stocking density

A minimum stocking requirement is proposed in Ireland's Draft CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) for 2023-2027.

It will be part of the active farmer check. It will also feature in the eco-scheme which farmers must join to earn 25% of their direct payment and it will remain an eligibility requirement for the disadvantaged areas scheme (ANC, the Areas of Natural Constraints scheme).

For the CSP, active farmers are defined as those “engaged in at least a minimum level of agricultural activity”. Ireland is proposing that the minimum level of agricultural activity will be based on a stocking rate requirement, similar to ANC, for grassland farms.

Where the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine cannot verify the stocking rate for active status of a grassland farmer from its databases, a farmer will have to select from a range of options on the Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS) application form in 2023 and subsequent years (this is the proposed new CAP version of the Basic Payment Scheme).

The options could include making hay/silage, topping, other grazing livestock, plans to purchase livestock in 2023, etc. Tillage farmers may be requested to provide evidence of the purchase of seed, fertiliser, plant protection products etc, to prove their active farmer status.

Stocking rates

It is proposed that the minimum stocking requirement check in the CSP will be similar to the current ANC check, with which many farmers are already familiar, and it is expected that allowing equine animals for meeting the minimum stocking requirement will continue.

Further details in relation to the minimum level to be applied and the livestock coefficients applicable under the CSP will be made available in due course, as the development of and EU approval of the CSP progresses.

Under the Eco-scheme as proposed by Ireland, one of the measures will be “Extensive Livestock Production”. This measure is proposed to support and encourage extensive grazing practices. To qualify, the stocking rate over the previous year must fall between a minimum and a maximum value with further administrative and on-the-spot checks in the year of Eco-Scheme participation as required.

Read More Are you ready for grazing 2022?

At this juncture, it is proposed that the minimum stocking rate would be 0.15 livestock units per hectare with the maximum stocking rate being 1.5 livestock units per hectare.

For the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme, Ireland is proposing to continue the minimum stocking rate requirement. Participants are currently required to maintain an annual average minimum stocking density of 0.15 livestock units per forage hectare calculated over the 12 months of the calendar year, and participants must also meet a minimum retention period of seven consecutive months.

A reduced stocking level may apply where it is justified on environmental grounds. With numerous incentives to reduce farming intensity in the new CAP, IFA President Tim Cullinan has warned against reducing Irish farm output while global demand for meat and dairy products is increasing.

Fertilisers

A reduction in the use of chemical nitrogen is also likely, due to the unprecedented rise in fertiliser prices, and several new measures, including increased Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) requirements (such as a 10% reduction in chemical fertiliser allowances in 2022).

The current NAP has been extended until March 2022 when the new NAP is expected (subject to EU approval of it). Enforcement will be reinforced by a chemical fertiliser register to be introduced in January, 2023.

The NAP will undergo an interim review in 2023, which may lead to further measures to limit inorganic nitrogen use (dependent on water quality progress in the meantime).

Elsewhere in the CAP Strategic Plan, chemical nitrogen may be reduced by enhanced direct payment conditionality requirements, and the new agri-environment and climate scheme (AECM) in 2023. The AECM includes low-input grassland, for example.

Also tending towards less intensive farming and reduced output is the Organic Farming Scheme, with a target to increase the area under organic farming from 2% to 7.5% by 2027.