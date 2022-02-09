Marts: Pressure on the processors as hospitality bounces back

Strong market demand for beef is putting pressure on the processors to ensure sufficient supplies are sourced to fill the orders.

Although the current weekly intake at the factories is ahead of this time last year by more than 5,000 head, the supply is not sufficient to allow the processors to relax on the sourcing of the extra stock, even at higher cost to them.

Following the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions, the catering trade is benefiting from strong bookings for dining out, while the export markets, particularly into the UK remain buoyant for Irish beef sales.

There was a further increase to 36,189 head in the intake last week, which is a very strong supply for the first week of February, but not enough to swing the balance of supply and demand in favour of the processors.

All the categories were up on the same week in 2021. The intake included 12,655 steers, 11,327 heifers, 7,985 cows, and 3,691 young bulls.

The intake of heifers was up 2,100 on last year.

The cow supply was 1,900 head higher than 2021 and the steers were up by 1,500 head.

Most of the factories have had to increase their prices for stock this week to keep pace with the competition between the plants for stock, and have added 3-5 cents/kg to their quotes for the week.

The word from around the country is that factory agents are very active trying to source supplies and the balance of power has now shifted to the producers, who are in a position to engage in hard selling on the price.

The quoted base price for steers is ranging 430-435 cents/kg. Most of the steers are making a base of 435 cents/kg this week and there are reports of 440 cents/kg being paid where supplies are tight.

The base range for heifers has increased to 440-445 cents/kg.

Similar to the steers, the majority of the intake are at the higher end of the price range, and a small percentage is believed to be making a base of 450 cents/kg.

Demand is particularly strong for both Hereford and Angus cross animals, which are capable of benefiting from a breed bonus of up to 25 cents/kg on top of the Quality Assurance bonus of up to 20 cents/kg, adding up to a substantial addition to the producers return.

Both breed societies have done an excellent job in marketing beef from the breeds, emphasising the marbling, texture, and taste qualities of the product which has become a top seller in the consumer trade.

Prices for the young bulls are running parallel with the similar grade steer this week.

The cow trade has retained the gains of recent weeks.

The R grade cows are making up to 410 cents/kg with most of the sales at 390-400 cents/kg while O grade are ranging 375-385 cents/kg.

Sheep

The volatility which became a hallmark of the lamb trade over the past year in particular has become evident again as the prices slip.

Some of the edge of recent weeks has been wiped off the top of the trade; in particular as the processors regain ground on the back of some strengthening in supply.

Some of the factories decided to retain their cards closer to their chest this week, keeping tight-lipped on their prices, while those quoting opened the week on a base of 650 cents/kg with the quality bonus to be added.

The reality of the trade is that most of the lambs are being bought at around 670-680 cents/kg and there are reports of some of the choice lots making up to 690 cents/kg.

It appears that the factories got their requirements easier last week, which gave them some ground to tighten a shade on the prices.

They took the opportunity, citing that markets for lamb have weakened.

However, there was little sign of slippage in the trade at the live sales at the marts on Monday where there was strong demand for small entries.

There were only 260 head on offer at Corrin Mart where butchers paid up to €119 over for the hoggets.

There was a top price of €174 paid for a pen of nine weighing 55kg. A pen of five weighing 58kg sold for €168.

Thirteen weighing 52kg sold for €166 and twelve weighing 51 kgs made €164. The factory type lots sold for up to €98 over.

Kilkenny Mart had an entry of 300 head and a full clearance at up to €110 over for the butchers hoggets.

The top price of €164 was paid for a pen of ten weighing 54 kgs. A pen of 24 weighing 55kg also sold for €164, and a pen of seven weighing 53kg made €156, while 20 weighing 50kg sold for €156.

The factory lots sold for up to €107 over.