The Irish Farmers’ Association met with senior management in Lidl this week to discuss the “income crisis” at farm level and to brief them on how retailers can support producers.

IFA president Tim Cullinan and poultry chairman Nigel Sweetman told Lidl that cut-price promotions are “damaging, and ultimately undermine the value of what farmers produce”.

However, a spokesman for Lidl said the retailer bears the costs of all promotional items, and the supplier receives the contracted price.

“Selling a 1.9kg chicken for €3.49 disrupts consumer patterns and does have a cost. To suggest otherwise is utterly disingenuous,” said Mr Cullinan.

“Some retailers have recognised the very severe income difficulties at the moment, and they have increased their prices.”

Mr Sweetman said “Government inaction” on retail legislation had created the situation and added that every link in the supply chain needed a price increase.

“This heavy discounting of chicken has significant consequences for producers. Unless we have robust regulation of retailers, we will see more and more farmers going to the wall,” he added.

Further meetings with retailers

The IFA also met with Tesco last week, and Mr Cullinan said there are meetings arranged with other retailers - but that the "time for talking is running out".

“I want to make it clear to retailers that farmers in these sectors are united and determined," he added.

"The retailers must go back to their suppliers and sit down with them to agree a pricing structure which ensures the economic sustainability of farmers and growers.

Mr Cullinan said that it's "now clear" that across the horticulture, poultry, and pigs sectors, retailers are "using food as loss leaders".