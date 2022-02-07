Pig, poultry farmers struggling to stay afloat as prices rise

Pig and poultry farmers are in “real pain” as they try to stay afloat with increasing input costs.

Conor O’Leary, Irish Farmers’ Association Cork Central chairman, told the Irish Examiner that the last year was “two-pronged” for many farmers.

“Those of us that are selling more business to business and not direct to supermarkets are having a good year; milk, beef and sheep they’ve all been up and they’re really really good,” he said at the IFA’s recent annual general meeting.

“We would have looked as if we had a really good year financially but that backend then started coming with the increase in price rises in terms of energy and fertiliser.

"There is a stress-point now coming in 2022, to see if the product price can hold us through with that increase in input price.”

Poultry farmers staged 24-hour protests at Lidl stores in Cavan and Monaghan recently, in a bid to send a “clear message” for the senior management in the retailer that their cut-price promotions are “damaging”, according to the IFA.

Nigel Renaghan of the IFA told the AGM that it is “embarrassing as a farmer” to be seeking a 2c increase in the price received for eggs and 15c for chickens. These farmers are worried about their futures as the produce price has decreased in the past 12 months.

Public perception

Meanwhile, Conor O’Leary also said that there are “real concerns” about environmental policy and its effect on farming.

“It’s important, from a public perception point of view, we need to get the message to the public that we are a business that’s removing CO2 from the atmosphere, but only our emissions are being counted,” Mr O’Leary said.

“And even if we can’t get them [removals] accounted from an inventory point of view, even just from the public perception point of view, that the cows that are on the ground are not harmful, they may be harmful in terms of an inventory figure, but not in an actual figure. That’s very important.”

He said that the CAP review was “very traumatising for quite a number” of farmers, and “will have an effect on quite a lot of farmers in the Cork region”.