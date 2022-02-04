Signpost: The dial turns to zero again for Richard with the arrival of calves

Richard Long

Calf to beef

Knockaunbrandaun, Co Waterford

Participant in Teagasc’s Signpost and Dairy-Beef 500 programmes.

No two years are ever the same in beef farming. From the near miss of Brexit in December 2020 to rising input prices this spring, there is always a bump on the horizon to keep it interesting.

Despite the ‘outside the farm gate challenges’, one thing that remains an annual constant here is the arrival of calves in the month of February, which signals the turning of the dial back to zero.

Three springs ago I was approached by my local Teagasc business and technology advisor Austin Flavin to enter into the Teagasc Green Acres Programme – later to become the Dairy-Beef 500 Programme. The fruits of this venture are now beginning to ripen, with heavier, better-conformed and younger carcasses now being produced.

At the beginning, I had a long list of ‘wrongs’ to fix. From below-desired levels of daily liveweight gain, poor quality silage and soil test results so low for pH you’d wonder how the fields turned green in the spring at all.

From the start though, I said I’d go all in and embrace the change and take on board what the programme had to offer.

Occasionally - whether you like what they’re saying or not - it’s worth having another set of eyes coming in to identify areas where improvements can be made. This is probably more important now than ever with the climate change spotlight focused firmly on farmers.

And there was no greater starting point than ensuring the calf rearing stage was managed correctly.

I’m in a very lucky position here in that all the calves are purchased from my brothers’ – Mike and Liam – dairy farm. With the relationship box between calf supplier and calf buyer well and truly ticked, we began to at ways to maximise the carcass performance traits of the beef-sired calves being sourced from the dairy herd.

When sitting down to initially pick what breeds or sires might suit, there were a number of requirements that needed to be met. To put it simply, they needed genetics that wouldn’t have a negative impact on milk production traits or herd fertility, while I wanted an animal that would produce a suitable carcass at the point of sale.

Calves from the third year of such a breeding strategy will take residence here over the coming weeks. This year’s calf team will consist of Belgian Blue, Charolais, Aubrac, Hereford and Angus, with the ultimate aim of having these sold off-farm by a maximum of 24 months of age.

Key to achieving this target is ensuring that the weight gain targets of 0.7-0.8kg/head/day are achieved from the day they arrive on the farm right through until they are housed next winter.

The first step is to ensure the calves’ nutritional, health and housing needs are accounted for. The starting point when it comes to nutrition is the quality of milk replacer being offered; I’m aiming for an oil and fat content of at least 20%, respectively, with a target of feeding just over one bag of milk replacer to each calf.

Calves will also receive a vaccination for viral pneumonia once settled into their new surroundings – usually a day after arrival, while concentrates, fresh water and a roughage source will be offered to aid rumen development.

Like all inputs, milk replacer and calf concentrates haven’t escaped the price rise this spring, but they are two vital elements to the way in which we farm here and skimping on either could have knock-on effects on animal performance later down the line.

Away from calf rearing, a major focus on the farm here this year will be to continue to improve soil fertility.

The first port of call when deciding what course of action to take when it comes to lime applications will be to examine the results of recently completed soil samples.

However, the focus on the job at hand with calf rearing first and then focus on lime applications once the pressure comes off later in the spring.