Signpost: Tim holds off with chemical fertiliser

Tim Leader

Dairy farmer

Kilcorney, Co Cork

I have my protected urea ordered for the early part of the year and I’m waiting on delivery. I had no problem getting this much.

My intention is to continue using it across the grazing season. It is expensive but it ticks a lot of boxes – yield cost and reducing emissions.

I will not be applying any bagged N until mid-February; when I do put it out I want to get maximum value from it.

Costs are going to be high this year with fertiliser through the roof and meal also very expensive. I want to make sure I get the most from grass in 2022.

I am doing a grass cover this week to see how I am fixed.

I reckon the grass will be there but it’s getting the grazing conditions right to get it grazed. This is not an easy farm in that it’s quite a high farm and land would be on the heavy side, although some of the neighbouring areas might not agree; it’s all relative.

We will be getting the cows to grass as they calve, but it will be weather dependent. If the ground is getting cut up and the stock are doing deep damage they will have to be housed. I will need to be flexible. The key advice from Grainne Hurley, my programme adviser is to keep walking the farm and make the decisions on getting the cows to grass in the field, not in the yard.

I have been experimenting a little with red clover on the farm. I put 10 acres of ground into red clover last year. It is ground that was away from the yard and was being cut 3 times a year. It’s mainly a silage crop so that would suit that ground.

It was sown in August and I ran into awful problems with chickweed in it, as there was no spray that I could use at the time that wouldn’t also kill the clover. It was a bit of a mess, so I zero-grazed it last autumn to try to get rid of the chickweed. And it worked.

If I was back again, I would have set it a lot earlier than August, maybe after the first cut, but I would need to be careful of drought, although this farm doesn’t really suffer from drought. It is recommended to sow it in late spring/early summer.

My advisers, Adrian Curtin and Grainne Hurley will call out to see it someday. Seemingly it will not grow until soil temperature is above 8oC so I won’t lose hope if it’s not visible right now.

I am trying to figure out how to manage it for the next few months. The plan is to apply no bagged nitrogen to it but it is very hungry for P & K.

It needs 300 units of K per acre per year. We will apply 3,000 gals per acre for the first-cut, which will be an early cut. But this 3,000 gals will be spread in two splits; it’s too much to go out in one application.

We will close it for an early crop of silage but will leave the option there to zero-graze it in March if the weather turns. We will report back on how we got on with the clover later in the year.

We had the cows in for vaccinations recently and I noticed they were in very good condition - too good.

Silage quality was very good this year at 73% DMD. I would be a little worried about them being overfat and the risk of milk fever, so I will need to keep an eye on them - especially the later calving cows.

We are doing some hedge planting now also, extending an existing hedge by 100m. I’m putting in a mix of mainly whitethorn, but also holly and dog rose.