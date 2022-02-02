Signpost Update: What's the right way to post a slurry sample?

Joe Carroll

Dairy farmer

Causeway, Co Kerry

Demonstration Farmer on the Kerry & Teagasc Joint Programme

We have been busy getting ready for calving like most dairy farmers at this time of the year.

Calving facilities and calf pens have been disinfected and are ready. The milking machine has been serviced and is ready for the year ahead.

We did an opening cover on the farm this week. It’s good to get it done before calving starts as it’s hard to get to it once the farm gets busy calving. The opening cover was 891kg DM per hectare.

We assumed a dry matter of 16% - erring on the low side.

I reckoned the growth over the winter was 4kg DM/ha. I was happy with that cover, but because we are very exposed on this farm, I don’t carry too heavy a cover over the winter.

Mountains Camp, Caherconree and Mount Bandon seen in the background as Signpost farmer Joe Carroll uses low-emission spreading to make a start to the slurry season. Picture: Joe Carroll

I target calving date a little later than others with a start date of February 7 to give the grass a chance and hopefully better match calving date and grass.

We have been taking advantage of the great weather recently and have put out 2,000 gallons per acre on the grazing platform using an umbilical system with a dribble bar. We have sent a few samples of slurry away for analysis.

This year, more than any other year, I realise how important the slurry is as a fertiliser.

To take the sample, we agitated the tank, put a large bucket on a rope and dropped it into the tank to fill. We had got sample bottles and filled these but I think you could use drinks bottle too as long as they are rinsed out with water first.

The laboratory needs about 500-600ml. I didn’t take the chance of putting them in a bag and posting, instead, I bagged the samples and then put them in a box.

There is a risk of the sample bottles bursting if the gas builds up so we didn’t leave the sample lying around. We posted it that day to Southern Scientific. It will be interesting to see the results.

I got the soil analysis for the farm back last week and I was very happy with the improvement in soil fertility on the farm. Potassium (K) was our biggest problem with a lot of Index 2s.

I took a very targeted approach to the K and put out muriate of potash and slurry to the low K fields. Now 100% of the grazing platform is Index 3 & 4 for K.

We still have some work to do on the rented block of land which I have been farming for the last 2 years. It’s an important investment for me if I want to get the most from this ground.

There is some lime going out locally in my area in North Kerry but thankfully the soil pH on this farm is good at 6.3 on the grazing platform.

One paddock is at 5.6 pH but not dry enough for lime.

It's early, but the ground conditions have been good so it’s worth taking advantage of that for those that can.

I suppose for anyone that has less than ideal soil pH, getting that right will help reduce the fertiliser bill for 2022.

I have done some work on the parlour and collecting yard lately to improve cow flow, but I'll chat more about that next month.