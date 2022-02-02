Rising mastitis levels driving increase in sales of highest-priority antibiotics in Ireland

Indicators suggest mastitis might be on the rise again, as the long-term downward trend in the national milk somatic cell count (SCC), which measures the condition's incidence, has levelled off.

It has already caused implications for Ireland's antibiotics use, with figures showing sales of Highest-priority Critically Important Antibiotics (HP-CIAs) had increased over the last two years.

Outgoing Animal Health Ireland (AHI) Chairman Mike Magan, explained CellCheck, the national mastitis programme coordinated and facilitated by AHI over the last 10 years, helped to reduce SCC in the national dairy herd from 280,000 to 180,000 cells per millilitre.

This progress has been worth an estimated €40 million annually for Irish dairy farmers, and a further €10m to Irish milk processers each year.

But now might be a good time to re-evaluate and refocus the programme, in light of EU-wide legislative changes to antibiotic usage, said Mr Magan.

CellCheck annual reports have also revealed a worrying rise in the use of antibiotics, including increasing sales of Highest-priority Critically Important Antibiotics (HP-CIAs).

Meanwhile, analysis of the 2021 May to August SCC data showed 68% of herds and 70% of milk volume supplied had an SCC of 200,000 cells/mL or less.

This compared to 67% and 69% of herds and milk volume respectively, in the same time period in 2020.

Detailed analysis of intramammary antibiotic sales in 2020 has shown sales of lactating cow intramammary products remaining similar to previous years.

But there was a significant increase in dry cow intramammary product sales in 2020, equivalent to a national dry cow coverage of 113%, compared to 94% in 2019.

And the increase in HP-CIA sales was seen, both for dry cow and in-lactation therapy. For example, in 2020 compared to 2019, there was an increase to 13% (from 7%) in the percentage of in-lactation intramammary tubes containing at least one HP-CIA.

Prescription rule changes

The new EU-wide Veterinary Medicinal Products and Medicated Feed Regulations which came into force last week, on January 28, include tighter controls on HP-CIAs, in order to protect these drugs of last resort for human health.

Certain mastitis tubes contain these HP-CIAs, and these will no longer be routinely prescribed for use. Instead, vets will choose suitable alternatives.

The new regulations also require a move towards selective dry cow strategies for mastitis control, and away from blanket therapy. And all antimicrobials now require a prescription which is valid for five days only.

Prescriptions for antimicrobials (such as mastitis tubes) existing prior to January 28 are no longer valid since yesterday, February 2.

Meanwhile, Cellcheck programme officials are in discussions with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Veterinary Laboratory Services, and private laboratories, to explore how private labs can be supported in the development and delivery of antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Progress in milk recording has been reported by Cell Check, with the most recent report showing 49.7% of herds recorded to December 17, 2021, compared to 43.5% in 2020.

Properly used milk recording will be necessary to make the correct decisions at dry off in selective dry cow therapy.