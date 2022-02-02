Changes to organic scheme carry potential for huge payment boosts

New changes to the Organic Farming Scheme could have a “significant impact” for hill farmers — with the potential for payments to almost quadruple compared to the current version.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett announced that the programme will reopen to new applicants on Wednesday, February 9.

Ms Hackett submitted proposed changes to the scheme to the department’s Rural Development Programme Monitoring Committee.

The proposed changes are that the area at which farmers will receive higher payment will be increased from 60 hectares to 70 hectares; and that the stocking rate required to be maintained by farmers to make areas eligible for payment is reduced from 0.5 livestock units per hectare to 0.15.

Farmers entering into a contract could qualify for yearly payments of up to €220 per hectare during the conversion period and up to €170 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status.

Teagasc organic farming specialist Joe Kelleher told the Irish Examiner that the scheme is “starting to get more attractive” for farmers.

“It’s probably the most extreme example, but if you take a farmer who would have had 70 ewes and 70 hectares, they would have got just shy of €4,000 under the old scheme.

“Under the new scheme, they’ll get €15,400 in conversion for two years.”

Scoring system

The budget for 2022 has been increased by a further €5m for new entrants and as a result of increased funding, Mr Kelleher said that he expects there to be around 1,000 places for beef and sheep farmers.

“There’s a scoring system and there are extra points for dairy, tillage, and horticultural farmers.

“And that put off a lot of the beef and sheep farmers from applying last year because they thought they wouldn’t get in.”

Vincent Roddy, president of the Irish Natura And Hill Farmers’ Association told the Irish Examiner that the proposed changes are welcome, but that concern remains that if the scheme becomes over-subscribed, farmers with lower stocking rates “could again lose out”.

“Before, farmers could get in, but they weren’t getting the highest payment rate,” Mr Roddy said.

“The concern is though that we just need to be sure that there is always an adequate budget to ensure that farmers are catered for at the full rate.”

Mr Kelleher said another key reason that farmers cite as a deterrent to joining the scheme is the “perceived lack of markets” for organic produce.

“In beef at the moment, there’s very strong demand for organic, there’s actually a shortage,” he said.

A significant amount of organic lamb doesn’t remain in the organic food chain, Mr Kelleher said, so there is “huge work to be done in sorting out the market side of things”.

“If a farmer joins the scheme this year, in 2022, they’re not going to be fully organic until 2024, so that gives two years then for everyone involved in the organic sector to try to sort out the issues that are there,” he continued.

“With lamb, there are issues around the supply chain in that we need more specialist finishing farms to be coming into organics as well, that will take the organic lamb from the mountains and finish them and then maybe act as a middle ground for between the hill sheep farmers and the processors.

“So there’s a bit of work to be done in sorting out the seasonality side of things and those finishing farmers, and then there are the likes of Bord Bia and those processors who have two years to identify new markets if we do get a heap of extra hill sheep farmers into the scheme.”

Mr Kelleher acknowledged “huge growth” in consumer demand for organic produce.

According to Bord Bia, demand for organic produce in Ireland had an annual growth rate of 9% between 2015 and 2020.

“Covid has also made people look closer to where they get their food - they’re looking for more of organic and locally-produced.”

Mr Kelleher said that Ireland has a “great chance” of hitting the target of 7.5% of land under organic production by the end of 2027, from the current figure of 2%.

“There’s money there this year to get over 1,000 farmers into the scheme and if that did materialise, that’s us up another 1% every year, and adding that up, we’ll get there.”

The Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme also reopened this week.