Facing increasing costs, farmers have little incentive to increase milk supplies

Global milk prices are expected to remain high, because there is little incentive for farmers to increase supply, faced with high input costs, labour shortages, and increasing environmental requirements.

The world milk price increased by about 23% in 2021, due to an imbalance between supply and demand.

That trend is unlikely to change, with inflation in the cost of production unlikely to ease quickly, leaving little incentive for farmers to drive for higher milk yields.

“Input prices are sky-rocketing across Europe and the globe. Whether we like it or not, less fertiliser and other inputs will also mean less food output,” said IFA President Tim Cullinan last week.

However, Ireland may be one of the few dairy exporters with hopes of profitably increasing milk production. Even before dairy farming costs started to shoot upwards in 2021, more than 40% of dairy farmers globally already were unable to cover their full production costs, said the IFCN (International Farm Comparison Network) team of dairy farming systems researchers.

And when the European Milk Board of 21 dairy farmer associations and farmers’ lobbies commissioned a study last year of 2015-19 farming costs in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, it found it was only in Ireland, due to its lower production costs, that milk production generated an income.

Despite rising costs, dairy farming will remain profitable in Ireland, according to Teagasc, which last December predicted the net profit margin for Irish dairy farms in 2022 will fall 20%, to an average of €1,487 per hectare.

The latest forecasts for 2022 suggest 0.6% annual growth in global milk supplies, following 2021’s estimated 0.9% growth. In 2021, the milk supply lagged in several key EU milk-producing countries, and in New Zealand and Australia.

Along the way in 2022, favourable (or unfavourable) weather in northern hemisphere regions where the milk supply peaks in the spring peaks could affect the market.

On the demand side, there could be some recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Or demand could soften due to buyers using up pandemic security stocks, especially in the main importer markets such as China.

Further Covid outbreaks could affect markets. During the pandemic, dairy products were promoted as a good source of protein, and for strengthening the immune system. This boosted demand in parts of the world such as Asia, with demand for imported dairy products particularly strong in China.

The global dairy trade could also be affected by increasing self-sufficiency in the main importer countries, to ensure their national food security. Some governments are trying to impose import taxes as part of their self-sufficiency policy.

But the rising cost of farm inputs and farm developments could be the main global dairy market influence this year, limiting the farmer response to higher milk prices.

Here in Ireland, farmers will find it challenging to cope with the multi-year highs in fertiliser prices.

There is unlikely to be much relief throughout the main European milk production period from the high natural gas prices which have made production of nitrogen fertiliser so expensive.

Global potash spot prices also reached 13-year highs recently, and phosphate price increases were driven by increased demand and higher production costs.

The global cattle feed price is estimated to have increased 38% in 2021, and it is likely to remain at this high level for most of 2022.

General inflation is being fuelled by oil prices dramatically increasing in 2021, and European electricity prices reached their highest level for years.

The increase in milk prices has not been enough to offset the farming cost trends.

Keeping on top of budgets and maximising the value of the milk will be critical for dairy profitability in all regions.