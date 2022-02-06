27 acres for sale near popular hamlet on scenic Sheep's Head

This south-facing compact holding has river frontage as well as road frontage.
27 acres for sale near popular hamlet on scenic Sheep's Head

The 27-acre parcel of land for sale in Tullig Ahakista

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 06:49
Conor Power

Located in one of the most scenic areas on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in West Cork, a 27-acre holding near the small coastal village of Ahakista is new to the market with Bantry-based auctioneers Harrington Estates.

The property is in the townland of Tullig, 2km from Ahakista, 7km from Durrus and 17km from Bantry. Ahakista is a popular hamlet, whose most famous residents include TV host and author Graham Norton and Simpson’s voiceover actor Harry Shearer. 

It’s also close to Reen Beach, a well-known swimming spot, while the famous Sheep’s Head Way walking route passes nearby.

For most people interested in this piece of land, the focus will be on the land itself, but there is also the outside possibility of someone looking to purchase in the hope of getting planning permission to build a dwelling.

This compact holding has river frontage as well as road frontage. The south-facing property is securely fenced and has a number of freshwater outlets.

“The land is currently laid out in good-sized fields,” says selling agent Denis Harrington, “and there is good quality grazing throughout.”

The main interested parties are likely to be those looking to expand their existing holding or possibly someone looking to do some part-time or hobby farming. 

Land tracts of this size and larger don’t come out too often on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula so the local market is bound to have its say in the matter, whatever the outcome may be. The price guide is a reasonable €215,000 (€8,000/acre).

