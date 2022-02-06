27 acres for sale near popular hamlet on scenic Sheep's Head

Located in one of the most scenic areas on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in West Cork, a 27-acre holding near the small coastal village of Ahakista is new to the market with Bantry-based auctioneers Harrington Estates.

The property is in the townland of Tullig, 2km from Ahakista, 7km from Durrus and 17km from Bantry. Ahakista is a popular hamlet, whose most famous residents include TV host and author Graham Norton and Simpson’s voiceover actor Harry Shearer.