Firm trade was reported from the live lamb sales

Recovery in the lamb prices at the factories which surfaced during the later days of last week has been maintained with the quotes being lifted at a number of the factories on Monday.

Up to 10 cents/kg has been added to the factory quotes for this week to bring the prices on offer to range 650-670 cents/kg with the usual quality bonus worth a further 10 cents/kg.

Pressure has been mounting on the factories to get sufficient supplies and the processors found that the cut in prices over the recent weeks had hit back at the intake figures and lambs at the live sales were making considerably more than their counterparts going direct to the factories.

Suppliers are reporting that the general price being paid for the lambs this week is between 670 cents/kg and 680 cents/kg with some deals being reported at closer to 700 cents/kg, where factories are under pressure to source sufficient to meet order requirements.

A very firm trade was also reported from the live sales at the marts on Monday where smaller entries were the order of the day.

There was a small sale of 250 head at Corrin Mart where a top price of €166 was recorded for a pen of four butchers hoggets weighing 55 kgs.

A pen of fourteen weighing 53 kgs sold for €162 and a pen of eight weighing 52 kgs made €158., while nine weighing 52 kgs sold for €157. The factory type lots sold for up to €97 over.

The entry was also low at Kilkenny Mart on Monday where there was 300 head on offer and a full clearance.

The top price was €165 for a pen of twelve butchers hoggets weighing 55 kgs. A pen of twenty weighing 52 kgs sold for €158 and a pen of ten weighing 54 kgs sold for €158, while twenty-two weighing 51 kgs made €155. The factory lots sold for up to €98 over.