Beef Markets: How the season is going to pan out remains to be seen

There is a little more on the table for finishers from the factories this week, while the upward movement on the prices is continuing, both slow and gradual.

The measure, which is apparently being used by the processors, is trying to determine the least extra which they have to pay to keep the required intake of cattle flowing through their gates.

Allowing their base prices to increase too sharply at the beginning of February is feared by the bosses as to what they could be almost forced to pay for cattle later in the spring, in a possible tight supply situation.

From the producer side of the balance sheet, the bought in stores were costly last autumn, and their bought-in feed costs have been significantly higher than a year ago. Beef on the farms has cost more to produce in the 2021-22 season.

As a general rule, spring finishers require at least 30-40 cents/kg over the autumn price for Spring finished beef.

Two sixteen-month-old Limousin bullocks average weight 505 kilos sold for €1,300 each at a sale in Thurles Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

In the 2021-22 autumn to spring more is needed to cover the escalation in concentrate costs.

How the season is going to pan out for finishers versus the processors remains to be seen. It will be an interesting season to watch as each side tries their best to safeguard their own interest.

This week both the steers and heifers are, in general, costing the factories five cents/kg more. Steers are being quoted on a base of 425-430 cents/kg with most lots making the higher end of the range.

The factories are reluctant to concede to paying above 430 cents/kg base but there are some reports of sweeteners being added in for hard sellers.

For the heifers, the quoted base is ranging 430-435 cents/kg. Most of the heifers are making 435 cents/kg and some very choice lots reported at up to 440 cents/kg.

Demand for both Hereford and Angus remains very strong with Irish Hereford Prime announcing the Spring/Summer 2022 off-season bonus being increased to 20-25 cent/kg for all members who pre-book their Hereford cattle with the producer group by Friday, February 18, 2022.

The bonus is available from March 21, 2022, to May 20, 2022, in all ABP Group and Kepak Group sites throughout the country with qualifying steers and heifers to receive the 20-25 cent/kg on top of the 12-20 cent/kg Quality Assurance payment.

The young bulls are on par price with the steers at up to 435 cents/kg for R's and the quality R grade cows are making up to 400 cents/kg, with some reports of slightly more being achieved by some suppliers of larger lots.

There was a good intake last week for the end of January at 35,224 head, compared to 31,200 head for the same week in 2021. The increase was across all categories, but most pronounced for the steers which were up by 1,700 head at 12,229 head.

Heifers accounted for 10,691 head, young bulls 4,286 head and cows 7,599 head.