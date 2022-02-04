€1m to replant forests damaged by frost

Up to €1 million of national funding has been made available in a Reconstitution of Woodland Scheme for those who had forest plantation losses of 30% or greater due to unseasonal May frosts in 2019, 2020, or 2021.

The scheme can be used to restore forest crops to their intended condition.

Only land afforested from November 2017 to June 2021, in which trees were killed or irreversibly damaged by frost, is eligible for grant aid under this scheme.

It was welcomed by IFA Farm Forestry Chair Vincent Nally, but he said it needs to include forests established since 2015.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the frosts affected recently planted commercial forest holdings, both through direct mortality of affected trees, or by reducing timber quality and values.

Such frosts are usually once-per-decade events. The frost on May 3, 2019, affected crops across Ireland.

The frost on May 14, 2020, severely affected western counties. The Department said there is some evidence that frost damage also occurred in May 2021.

The low height of newly planted crops leaves them directly exposed to layers of very cold air close to the ground, and when frost coincides with fresh bud burst in younger trees, it can have adverse effects.

The closing date for applications to the scheme is Friday, April 29, 2022.

Scheme objectives include forest reconstitution by replacement of affected trees, or correction and remediation of damaged trees.

Applications can be received for eligible plantations where remedial work was conducted since frost damage occurred.

No payment will be made for any damage that was insured.

The maximum grant aid will vary from €510 to €1,180 per hectare, depending on the plantation damage rate (from 30% to more than 50%). It is higher for broadleaves than for conifers.

Unless there is overall plantation damage of at least 30%, no grant is payable.

A separate reconstitution application must be made for each afforestation contract affected by frost.

The Minister reserves the right to reduce the grant rates, or otherwise revise the conditions of the Scheme, in order not to exceed the budgetary ceiling of €1 million.