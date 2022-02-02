South Tipp farm surpasses €2m

A 124-acre farm in South Tipperary featured on November 4, has sold at a price that was “substantially higher” than its €1.9m guide price, according to the joint agents – PF Quirke & Co Ltd and REA Stokes & Quirke.
The farm located in the townland of Sladagh, Lisronagh, 3.5km from Fethard is of very high quality, laid out in one block and currently in a mixture of uses.
Traditionally used only for tillage, it currently has 70 acres under tillage, 44 acres in grass and 10 acres of forestry.
The farmyard has a five-bay open-sided shed with ancillary steel and stone buildings and cattle handling facilities.
The farm attracted much interest, and went sale agreed just before Christmas.
“There was extensive interest in the property,” said Pat Quirke of PF Quirke & Co, “with multiple offers prior to the completion of the bidding process.”
The farm was purchased by a local businessman, Mr Quirke confirmed, adding that the market for land in South Tipperary continues to "remain strong".