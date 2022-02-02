South Tipp farm surpasses €2m

A 124-acre farm in South Tipperary featured on November 4, has sold at a price that was “substantially higher” than its €1.9m guide price, according to the joint agents – PF Quirke & Co Ltd and REA Stokes & Quirke.

The farm located in the townland of Sladagh, Lisronagh, 3.5km from Fethard is of very high quality, laid out in one block and currently in a mixture of uses.