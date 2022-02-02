South Tipp farm surpasses €2m

The farm is of very high quality, laid out in one block and currently in a mixture of uses.
South Tipp farm surpasses €2m

The 124-acre holding sold for over €1.9 million near Fethard

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 19:15
Conor Power

A 124-acre farm in South Tipperary featured on November 4, has sold at a price that was “substantially higher” than its  €1.9m guide price, according to the joint agents – PF Quirke & Co Ltd and REA Stokes & Quirke.

The farm located in the townland of Sladagh, Lisronagh, 3.5km from Fethard is of very high quality, laid out in one block and currently in a mixture of uses.

Traditionally used only for tillage, it currently has 70 acres under tillage, 44 acres in grass and 10 acres of forestry.

Part of the tillage land of the 124-acre holding sold for over €1.9 million near Fethard
Part of the tillage land of the 124-acre holding sold for over €1.9 million near Fethard

The farmyard has a five-bay open-sided shed with ancillary steel and stone buildings and cattle handling facilities.

The farm attracted much interest, and went sale agreed just before Christmas.

“There was extensive interest in the property,” said Pat Quirke of PF Quirke & Co, “with multiple offers prior to the completion of the bidding process.”

The farm was purchased by a local businessman, Mr Quirke confirmed, adding that the market for land in South Tipperary continues to "remain strong".

More in this section

Much more may be asked of agriculture, IFA meeting hears Much more may be asked of agriculture, IFA meeting hears
Signpost Update: What's the right way to post a slurry sample? Signpost Update: What's the right way to post a slurry sample?
CC IFA AGM Government forms dairy group to set strategy for farming's climate target
<p>Farmers will find it challenging to cope with the multi-year highs in fertiliser prices. Picture: iStock</p>

Facing increasing costs, farmers have little incentive to increase milk supplies

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices