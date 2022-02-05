64 acres of grassland between Burren and sea up for online auction

Located close to the coast at the northern end of Co. Clare, a 64-acre farm holding is due to go under the online hammer on Friday, March 4, at 12 midday.

While some auctioneers have been returning to the live auction or performing auctions of a mixed online and live nature, the auctioneers in this case have opted for a formula that has served them and their clients well in recent times.

“During the lockdown, everything moved online and we’d been doing it with houses very successfully,” said Douglas Hurley of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley Auctioneers in Ennis.

“We wondered if it would be just as good an option with selling farms but of course, the marts are online as well so it’s not a new concept.”

The property is laid out all in one block and is in permanent pasture, located in the townland of Fanore More, approximately a kilometre north of the hamlet of Fanore itself and is well serviced by a local water supply.

It boasts some fine views west over the Atlantic Ocean and has over 300 metres of road frontage along the public road. The gated entrance gives access to the fields, with the roadside portion of the lands being of the best quality.

Here, there are quality green limestone pastures. As the land rises behind, the quality of the land diminishes, but overall, it consists of well-tended grassland.

“The first time I was visiting, it was in December and there were cattle grazing on it then,” said Mr Hurley. “That tells you a lot about the quality of the land.” The property is only a few hundred metres from Fanore Beach with the limestone hills of the Burren as a dramatic backdrop.

Apart from a cattle grid and small shed, there aren’t any other structures on the land.

Given where it’s located, the chances of obtaining planning permission for a house would be very remote. This is not to say that there might be interest from a long-term investor or a hobby farmer hopeful of building a dwelling on it, but it would be a very long shot by all accounts.

“There may be interest from a hobby farmer, but there would be very few hobby farmers interested in buying 64 acres of land,” said Mr Hurley.

The opportunity to purchase some good grazing acres with year-round pasture in this part of the world doesn’t come around too often so one would expect the bulk of interest to come from local sources.

The farm also comes with entitlements and they total some €5,400 per year, which will serve as another hook to interest would-be purchasers.

The property is advertised without an asking price at the moment but the expectation is that this holding should achieve something of the order of €350,000 to €400,000 (€5,500 to €6,250/acre). Depending on the level of rivalry, it may go higher. But that’s the magic of the public auction. On March 3, all will be revealed.