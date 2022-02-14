Farm finance: Make 2022 the year to get a handle on on-farm costs as surging agricultural input prices outpace inflation

The pace at which input costs are rising is a serious threat to farm profitability.

The costs base for farmers is expected to rise at double-digit percentage levels piling pressure on farm profits.

The main inputs for beef or dairy farming are feed, fertilizer and fuel are rising fast. The price of fuel temporarily dipped as a result of Covid, which also had knock-on effects resulting in a drop in the price of fertiliser for the early part of the 2021 season, so in some respects, it's unfair to compare prices mid-Covid versus this ‘post-Covid’ era.

For a fair comparison, it's better to look at where prices were at pre-Covid in early 2020 versus now early 2022.

The two single biggest inputs on most farms, being feed and fertiliser have risen to 128% and 217% of their pre-Covid prices.

A sample product of dairy ration 16% was costing €290 per tonne in January 2020 and now costs €370 per tonne.

A sample fertilizer product 18-6-12+S was costing €350 per tonne in March 2020 and current quotes are in the region of €760 per tonne. For pure nitrogen fertiliser products, such as CAN and Urea the increase in prices is more than 300% above early 2020 levels.

Typically on farms, the next biggest input is diesel, including road diesel and tractor diesel. Prices here have risen too over the past two years.

Motor diesel was 136c/litre in January 2020 and now stands at 161c/litre, meaning diesel is now 118% of the cost it was at that time. The rise in diesel prices is painful but is being outpaced by the rise in electricity costs.

In January 2020, the standard price for a unit of electricity for a sample bill was 17.39c/kW rising to 23.68c/kW in January 2022 - a whopping increase of 36%.

The cost of other inputs is also increasing in some cases at an almost unbelievable rate.

The price of a particular glyphosate-based herbicide 20-litre container has increased by a whopping 372% since September 2020, rising from €76 for a drum of spray chemical to an eye-watering €360.

Another example of massive increases is the price of milking gloves, a pack of 200 disposable gloves costing €16 in March 2020 has risen to €36 in January 2022.

Steel, timber products, concrete, lime, silage plastic, AdBlue, milk replacer and a host of other costs are also rising at double-digit percentage levels.

Data published for December 2021 suggests that inflation for the year to December ran at 5% in the Eurozone a record high.

Inflation rates for the main farm inputs are rising at an even faster rate than this.

Farmers on the ground will for 2022 more than ever before need to keep a handle on-farm costs both to protect their own profits but also to challenge price gouging.

Strategies to arrest price increases include the following:

- Ask for the keenest price before buying - enquire if there is a discount for payment at the point of purchase rather than on credit;

- Even if buying on credit, ask is there a discount if your bill is settled on time;

- Find out if a bulk order would reduce the price;

- Is there a cheaper generic alternative to your usual branded product;

- Consider reducing inputs of chemicals and fertilisers where weather and growing conditions support such an approach;

- Shop around different suppliers;

- Check out prices of products online (many hardware suppliers now have an online presence);

- Consider how loyalty bonuses will reduce the underlying cost of your inputs;

- Consider setting up or joining a purchasing group for select inputs;

- Delay non-critical purchasing where price spikes are expected to even out over time.