39-acre holding for sale in dairying corner of Co Waterford

Located close to Carrick-on-Suir on the Co Waterford side, a 39-acre property in one block is new to the market with Carrick-based auctioneers Shee & Hawe.

The property is being sold by someone retiring from farming and consists of good-quality grassland in an area dominated by the dairying sector, according to selling agent David Shee.

“It’s a good quality grassland farm,” he said. “It’s in a nice bright setting too, with a pleasant aspect.”

The manageable size of the property should make it an attractive option to a number of potential purchasers – from hobby farmers to those looking to expand their existing properties.

It’s certainly in a convenient setting, with a number of important towns within striking distance: Carrick-on-Suir is only 5km away, while the villages of Rathgormack and Kilsheelan are 7km and 10km away respectively. Waterford City is a half-hour commute.

The property doesn’t have a large amount of road frontage but it does have direct access to the public road and water is supplied by a stream on site. The property is divided into six divisions, with mature hedgerows and trees.

“There’s been a fair level of interest already,” says Mr Shee. “So far, it has been mainly local interest and the area would be well-known as a good dairying area.”

The price expectation here is in the region of €11,000 per acre. This is not one of the prime zones where one sees farmland achieving headline-grabbing figures but, in common with so many other areas around the country, the demand for land in this corner of Waterford county has been rising steadily in the last few years.

Demand for land has continued unabated all through the pandemic era and as we now emerge from this unique time, there’s nothing to suggest it will soften.