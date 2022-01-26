South Tipp farm up for auction attracts strong interest

March 2 is the provisional date set for a public auction of an interesting 58.5-acre holding in South Tipperary.

The property represents something of a mixed package, with four separate lots. The variety on offer, as well as the affordability of each particular component, should draw a large crowd and this is the first public auction for some time with Clonmel-based Dougan Fitzgerald estate agents.

The lots are all located in different townlands but each of them is close to the village of Newcastle – a small village just south of the River Suir and very close to the Waterford border, equidistant from Cahir and Clonmel.

Lot 1 in the townland of Burgesland consists of 7.2 acres of prime agricultural lands in one division, with mains, water, electricity and right-of-way access.

Lot 2, in Middlequarter, is a 28-acre block of farmland with excellent road frontage and mains electricity. It consists of good level lands, according to the selling agents.

An aerial view of one of the lots in the four-lot farm for March auction near Newcastle, Co. Tipperary

Lot 3 is in the townland of Bahernagh and consists of 23.5 acres of lands in an uphill area. It’s a grassland holding with a semi-derelict traditional thatched farmhouse. It has its own water supply.

Lot 4 comprises mountain rights.

“Overall, it’s decent land – good land,” says selling agent John Fitzgerald. “There are some parts of it that are uphill and would benefit from improvements… The two best lots are lots 1 and 2. The third lot has potential because it has that dwelling on it.”

Interest has been good, according to Mr Fitzgerald, with various people expressing interest in advance of the auction so far.

The AMV hasn’t yet been set but the price expectation will be approximately €100,000 for Lot 1, €300,000 for Lot 2, €200,000 for Lot 3 and an unknown sum for Lot 4.