59 acres near Midleton expected to make close to €1 million

Whatever the trend-setting prices of land in South Tipperary and West Cork in recent months, the quality land parcels that have come on the market at the eastern end of Co Cork have been setting a strong trend for several years.

The combination of intensive farming coupled with the proximity and ease of access to Cork City means that this area is constantly producing land that fetches very high prices on the open market, with figures often touching the €20,000/acre mark.

A similar fate seems to be in store for the latest offering from Midleton-based auctioneer David Keane. He is selling a 58-acre holding located close to the large market town, which is essentially a satellite town to Cork City – the direct access through motorway and rail making it a very convenient commute to the Southern Capital.

“The two lots are separate from one another,” says Mr Keane. “They have the same owner but they can be sold separately... The Whitegate road is between the two of them.”

All that separate the two lots are a couple of fields and approximately 500 metres, according to Mr Keane. Lot 1 is in the townland of Ballynacorra West and consists of 32.7 acres of land. It benefits from a very extensive stretch of road frontage running the length of its eastern and southern flanks. It’s top-quality arable land.

The second lot is a 26.6-acre parcel located to the west of Lot 1. It is a long narrow strip which ends at a short stretch of coastline. The road frontage isn’t as extensive as with the first lot, but it’s more than adequate with a short stretch onto the Midleton-Whitegate road at the narrow eastern end and additional access via another road along part of its southern bounds.

“The land quality of both the parcels is as good as you’ll get in the country,” he said. “It’s really top quality land with no waste.”

There aren’t any outbuildings with the property but all the necessary services are there (including mains water) and there are entitlements coming with the farm. Further details on these can be obtained from the agents. The main attraction here, however, is the land itself. It’s a holding with a proven record and in a very convenient location, less than two kilometres from Midleton.

“With the proximity of the N25, you’re into Cork city in less than 20 minutes,” said Mr Keane.

Although Lot 2 touches the sea at one point and the land is low-lying, it isn’t prone to flooding, according to the selling agent: “No, it’s top-quality land and it’s dry land too with a good dry surface,” he assures.

The land has been used to grow grain for the last number of years but it can be put to any use, including dairy farming, which is the dominant sector in these parts.

Unsurprisingly, the interest in this farm has been strong. There have been many enquiries about the farm and there have already been offers, with €15,000/acre being the highest amount bid on the land at the time of writing.

“It has gone over €15,000 per acre,” said Mr Keane, “and we’d be expecting it to make more than that. “Because of its quality and its location, it’s great value at that.”

When a farm has a convenient size and good quality in the right location, it doesn’t tend to stay long on the market and this one clearly has hit the ground running, with strong offers already on the table.

“I would expect it to touch around the one million mark (€17,000/acre),” said Mr Keane.