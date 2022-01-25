Kieran Coughlan: 'Embrace the last of the BPS, farm payments are about to get complicated'

This is the last year of Basic Payment Scheme entitlements.

We will need to get used to the new acronym BISS which stands for Basic Income Support for Sustainability. To be honest from time to time, I still slip into the predecessor to BPS which was of course SFP, short for Single Farm Payment.

With the existing Basic Payment Scheme, 30% of the payment was payable where you met the greening definition. This was a relatively easy bar to pass for most farmers especially those farming solely on grasslands.

Under the new scheme farmers BISS will be starting out at about 60% of their existing payment levels. As an add on to this basic amount, most farmers will also get an allocation under The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability which has another unfortunate acronym being CRISS.

CRISS is effectively the new convergence. CRISS will affect those with higher value entitlements and those with a high quantity of entitlements effectively redistributing income away from large farmers and those in receipt of high-value entitlements to farmers with lower value entitlements and those farming smaller holdings of less than 30 hectares.

Farmers will have the option to top up their payment with eco-scheme payments, which will be more demanding than the previous greening element of the BPS.

To qualify for payments under the eco-schemes, farmers will have to take two agricultural practices from the current list of eight to receive their full Eco payment.

In answering Dáil questions the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed the proposed eight schemes on offer are as follows:

Space for Nature – at least 7% of a farmer’s holding must be devoted to biodiversity, habitats or landscape features, building on the 4% requirement for all farmers already set under GAEC 8 as part of Conditionality. Where the farmer commits to at least 10%, this counts as two actions for Eco.

Extensive Livestock Production

Limiting Chemical Nitrogen Usage,

Planting of Native Trees and hedges – the commitment here is to plant 3 native trees per eligible hectare or 1 metre of hedgerow. Where a farmer commits to plant double that (6 native trees or 2 metres of hedgerow per eligible hectare), that will count as two Eco actions,

Use of a GPS-controlled fertiliser spreader and or GPS spreader,

Soil Sampling and Appropriate Liming on all eligible hectares,

Enhanced Crop Diversification – where a farmer has a crop diversification requirement, s/he can plant a break crop (beans, peas, oilseed rape or oats) on at least 25% of their arable area, and

Sowing of a Multi Species Sward.

For intensive dairy or beef farming options 2) and 3) will prove a step too far, thereby effectively limiting the choices to six options.

The change in entitlement value will affect existing leases, whereby the tenant as a result of their own individual circumstances may no longer be in a position to pay the amount of annual entitlements to which the entitlement owner had become accustomed.

The drop in entitlement value may see some owners wish to cash in their chips, more so should an annual clawback for leased entitlements come to fruition. Under current rules, where entitlements are sold without land, the sale faces a clawback of 20%.

It is proposed that the clawback may be removed for years 2023 and 2024 to allow for entitlement owners affected by the change in rules to sell their entitlements without the 20% clawback.

Back in 2014 when Single Farm Payment entitlements were being phased out, landowners who had leased out all of their entitlements faced the choice of either selling their entitlements or forfeiting same to the national reserve. They were granted a one-time exemption from capital gains tax.

It remains to be seen whether such a capital gains tax exemption will be introduced in advance of the 2023 payments application date.

For the moment, embrace the last of the BPS, it's about to get more complicated.