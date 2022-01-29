Finish time a 'critical issue' for dairy farm employees

Go for the 16:8 hours milking interval (for example, starting at 7am and 3pm), and you may find it easier to hire employees, dairy farmers have been advised by Teagasc.

"Finish time is the critical issue for employees, and you are competing with industries that typically offer a 5-6pm finish time," said Dairy Specialist Martina Gormley.

This compares with an average finishing time on Irish dairy farms of 6:43pm, according to milk recording data from 2,366 herds across 23 counties in 2020.

This data showed that the length of the working day averaged nearly 12 hours.

However, there was huge variation between herds, with the finish time ranging from 4:39pm to 11:22pm, and the length of the working day ranging from 8.5 hours to 16.4 hours.

According to Ms Gormley, one of the reasons farmers start milking too late in the evening is the fear of reducing the volume of milk produced per cow.

However, she claimed statistics for commercial herds showed no relationship between milking interval and daily milk yield.

Reducing the milking interval to the frequently recommended 16:8 hours split has no effect on the volume of milk produced per cow per day.

Among the research to back up this advice is a year-long Teagasc Moorepark comparing a 12-hour milking interval (12:12) and an eight-hour milking interval (16:8) in 2,366 herds spread across 23 counties. It found that the milk yields and milk composition was not affected by the shorter day-time milking interval.

It suggests that for many farms, changing milking time should, therefore, be the first step to improve labour efficiency, before any high-cost solutions such as adding extra units to speed up milking.

It could also make hiring easier, because dairy farm employees say that hours worked can make the job unattractive, mainly due to the late evening finish.

Milking interval is the time from when the first cluster goes on in the morning to the time the first cluster goes on in the evening, with previous research showing a 16:8 hour interval split is feasible (for example, 7am and 3pm), with the benefit of reducing the length of the working day.

As herd size grows, some adaptations to work routine may need to be made to ensure a good quality of life for both farmers and employees.

Adjusting the milking interval provides an opportunity to shorten the standard working day, without milk yield loss, which has benefits for the farmer and potential employee alike.

Once-a-day milking for the first two to three weeks of the calving season is also recommended by Teagasc, to ease the burden for the many farmers who work more than 80 hours per week in the spring.

According to Teagasc, this workload in the spring makes up over one-third of the total hours needed per year to run a farm.

Labour reducing tips

A recent labour efficiency study resulted in Teagasc recommending the following spring labour-efficient practices:

- Fresh milk piped directly or transported mechanically to the calf house;

- Calves trained on group feeders from days one to four;

- Calves fed on automatic feeders or ad-lib, once grouped and trained;

- Calf pens bedded every second day and cleaned regularly;

- Arrangements put in place to sell bull calves promptly, preferably in batches directly from the farm.

- Keep cows in the correct body condition score and ensure they are receiving correct minerals to reduce problems at calving;

- Dry cows housed in groups according to calving date to make sorting easier, and a group pen provided for calving, with easy access to individual pens for handling.

- Book the contractor in advance for fertiliser and slurry applications;

- Have a farm map and clear instructions in terms of the fields and amounts;

- Repair any fencing and water troughs before turnout, and have reels and posts ready, and increase the width of any narrow entry and exit points.

- Have all necessary supplies on the farm before the cows start calving.

It is worth remembering that while the ‘ideal’ worker is hard to find, any help that reduces your daily and weekly routine, even by a few hours, is worth it. Consider options for weekend and evening work.