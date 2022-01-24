€1.25 million set aside for new round of traditional farm buildings scheme

€1.25m has been set aside for the 2022 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme.

This scheme, which is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under the Rural Development Programme, supports the conservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value that contribute to the rural landscape.

Grants available range between €4,000 and €25,000, with up to 75% of the cost of the project eligible for funding.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the scheme continues to make an "essential contribution" to Ireland's rural heritage, traditional skills base.

"Experience shows us that many of these buildings serve as a habitat for wildlife, in particular bats and birds with many vulnerable species now relying on these buildings for their survival," he said.

"Amongst many other discoveries, I was delighted to hear that the first known record of a Whiskered bat roost in Co Louth was discovered in a traditional farm building supported under the scheme in 2021.

"The scheme helps demonstrate that sensitive conservation action and management by farmers safeguards these habitats and contributes to the reversal of biodiversity loss.

“It is good to note that so many of these buildings still serve as useful assets for the farm and that it is not just buildings supported but also other built features of our farm heritage."

Virginia Teehan, chief executive of the Heritage Council, the body managing the scheme on behalf of the government, said: “As well as their inherent cultural heritage value traditional farm buildings are an integral component of the Irish rural landscape.

"The use of locally sourced materials naturally connects built structures to their surrounding environments resulting in local and regional characteristics and help serve as contributors to identity. They are lessons in endurance, and we need the skills essential for their repair to endure too."

The application form can be found at heritagecouncil.ie.

Applications must be submitted online by February 22, 2022, at 5pm.